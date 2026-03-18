Ethisphere Names Kimberly-Clark As One Of The 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies®

Prestigious annual recognition honors organizations committed to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs

DALLAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB), a global personal care leader, has been recognized as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Kimberly-Clark has been awarded this prestigious recognition for eight consecutive years and eleven times overall. It is one of only two honorees in the Consumer Products industry. In 2026, 138 honorees were recognized, spanning 17 countries and 40 industries. This year's class includes 19 first-time honorees, and six organizations recognized 20 times.

"Being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the eighth consecutive year is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our teams around the world to lead with integrity," said Jeff Melucci, Chief Strategy, Business Development & Administrative Officer at Kimberly-Clark. "As we advance the largest transformation in our company's 154-year history, this honor reinforces that doing what is right is not only essential to who we are, but also fundamental to driving long-term, sustainable growth and delivering better care for our customers, consumers and communities, every day."

"Congratulations to Kimberly-Clark for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, the company continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance, and governance programs, like Kimberly-Clark, are built for better long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ documented proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance; program structure & resourcing; written standards; training, awareness, & communication; risk assessment & auditing; investigations, enforcement, discipline & incentives; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management, and environmental & social impact.

That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants.

This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program & culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine, and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

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SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation