ETHISPHERE NAMES POLARIS INC. AS ONE OF THE 2024 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES®

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

MINNEAPOLIS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), a global leader in powersports, has been recognized as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

"It is an honor to be named as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for a second time. This recognition demonstrates how our employees embody the Geared For Good mentality, company culture, and values when conducting business," said Mike Speetzen, Polaris CEO. "At Polaris, we take pride in doing business with integrity in order to build trust with our customers, dealers, employees, suppliers, and the communities where we do business."

Polaris has been recognized for two consecutive years as one of Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies. This year, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries, and Polaris is one of only eight honorees in the Automotive industry.

"Fostering a culture that operates with integrity and upholds our values remains a central focus for our Ethics and Compliance program," said Ash Mishra, Polaris Global Head of Ethics & Compliance. "We believe every employee's actions and decisions make a difference. As an organization, we remain committed to educating employees and helping them understand the resources and tools available to support them."

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Polaris for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

More information on Polaris' Geared For Good efforts can be found on the Geared For Good section of Polaris.com and in its most recent Geared For Good Corporate Responsibility Report.

Ethics & Performance: The Ethics Premium

The listed 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® Honorees outperformed a comparable index of global companies by 12.3 percentage points from January 2019 to January 2024.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

To view the full list of this year's honorees, visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR®, Polaris XPEDITION®, and GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

