Polaris Completes Separation of Indian Motorcycle and Sale of Majority Stake to Carolwood LP

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) ("Polaris" or "the Company") today announced the completion of its previously announced separation of Indian Motorcycle into a standalone business and the sale of a majority stake in Indian Motorcycle to Carolwood LP, an independent private equity firm founded in 2014 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

"The successful completion of this transaction is a great outcome for all," said Polaris Chief Executive Officer Mike Speetzen. "Separating Indian Motorcycle enables Polaris to sharpen our strategic and operating focus on our core growth businesses, while driving immediate value creation for shareholders."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Polaris.

