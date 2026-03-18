Ethisphere Recognizes Lam Research as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for Fourth Consecutive Year

FREMONT, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is the fourth consecutive year that Lam has received the award, which honors organizations committed to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs.

Lam Research has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the fourth consecutive year.

"We are proud to again be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, an honor reflective of our long-standing commitment to operate with integrity," said Joan Drew, chief compliance officer at Lam Research. "As an industry leader, we believe we have a responsibility to do business the right way — from fostering a values-based culture that guides employee decision-making, to treating our customers and partners with mutual trust and respect, and positively impacting the communities in which we operate around the world."

Lam is the only wafer fabrication equipment provider included on the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies list, which recognized 138 organizations across 17 countries and 40 industries.

Ethisphere determined this year's listing based on an assessment of over 240 criteria that demonstrate robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance; program structure and resourcing; written standards; training, awareness and communication; risk assessment and auditing; investigations, enforcement, discipline and incentives; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management; and environmental and social impact. The full list of honorees can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

"Congratulations to Lam Research for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

This distinctive honor follows many industry and workplace awards and recognitions received by Lam, which together demonstrate the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment leader as a great place to work. To learn more about Lam's award-winning culture and commitment to Ethics and Compliance, visit www.lamresearch.com or Lam Research 2024 Global Impact Report.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program & culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine, and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit: https://ethisphere.com.

Lam Research Company Contacts:

Laura Bakken

Media Relations

(510) 572-5029

[email protected]

Ram Ganesh

Investor Relations

(510) 572-1615

[email protected]

Source: Lam Research Corporation, (Nasdaq: LRCX)

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation