Ethos Adds Former Zillow Group Executives to Scale Its Agent Partnerships Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos , the insurtech leader transforming the life insurance space, today announced the appointment of three new executives to its agent partnerships team: Rob Broesler, Jr., vice president and general manager of partnerships; Nick Fitzer, vice president of sales; and Keri McGhee, head of partnership marketing.

"These new appointments further strengthen our leadership team as we scale our agent partnership capabilities to meet the growing demand for affordable life insurance policies," said Erin Lantz, chief revenue officer. "As a company that prides itself on providing a faster, better, and easier life insurance experience, we're excited to welcome Rob, Nick, and Keri to our team. They are leaders in their fields and have deep experience in bringing fresh thinking to an industry steeped in tradition."

As vice president and general manager of partnerships, Rob Broesler will expand the adoption of Ethos' technology-driven life insurance platform among independent insurance agents to help grow their business and increase the number of families protected by Ethos. Rob brings over 15 years of experience in making complicated business problems and systems more effective to his role at Ethos. He previously spent more than eight years at Zillow, leading business operations for Zillow's Mortgage Marketplace, Analytics for Marketplace, and Zillow Home Loans. Rob received a PhD and MS in materials science from the University of California at Berkeley and a BS in applied physics from Columbia University. He said, "At Zillow, I loved to help mortgage lenders and brokers of all sizes grow their businesses through our platform, and I'm excited to do the same at Ethos. I was attracted by the culture, which is similar to Zillow's. Ethos moves fast, thinks big, and is dedicated to bringing the best new tools to the insurance industry."

In his role as vice president of sales, Nick Fitzer will lead both the partnership and consumer sales teams to deliver a revolutionary customer experience to Ethos customers and partner agents. He has spent over a decade scaling sales organizations at rapid-growth companies. Before joining Ethos, Nick spent 11 years at Zillow and helped grow its mortgage business significantly by defining the customer acquisition strategy, launching two B2B marketplace products, and scaling the sales and operations organization. He earned a BA in finance and marketing from Seattle Pacific University.

As head of partnership marketing, Keri McGhee will build a team to ensure Ethos' agent partners have the industry insight and marketing tools to grow their business and understand the needs of their consumers. The partnership marketing team will also help expand Ethos' agent network. Keri spent the last nine years on the partner side of real estate, including seven years leading the B2B partner teams at Zillow. She also spent 20+ years in channel distribution, where she focused on helping tech companies strengthen partner loyalty and experience.

Ethos is a new kind of life insurance provider that makes getting coverage easy and accessible for millions of families. Ethos uses deep technology and data science to eliminate traditional barriers to life insurance and bring the industry into the modern age. The company built its technology from the ground up with a focus on creating a seamless customer experience; a mobile-first, online application process that takes minutes instead of weeks, and offering coverage without a medical exam for over 99% of applicants and a few health questions. The result is a life insurance company that puts people first. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Austin and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.ethoslife.com.

