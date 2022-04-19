Ethos Brings On Nichole Myers as Chief Underwriter

Myers Joins from Swiss Reinsurance Company to Grow Ethos' Underwriting Offerings

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos , one of the largest term life insurance providers in the United States, has hired industry veteran Nichole Myers as its Chief Underwriter. Myers will be responsible for growing Ethos' underwriting offerings, as well as leading overall underwriting strategy and execution.

Myers brings over 15 years of experience in the life insurance industry with some of North America's largest carriers. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Underwriting Innovation Lead for the Americas at Swiss Reinsurance Company, where she was responsible for developing and delivering underwriting solutions across the Americas. Prior to that, she was Director of Business Development at MIB Solutions Inc., where she launched and established the U.S. Electronic Health Record, an industry-leading solution delivering electronic health data from the nation's largest data providers to the nation's largest carriers.

"Nichole not only brings strong underwriting experience to Ethos, but also a proven track record of delivering innovative, industry-leading change," said Troy Thompson, Chief Actuary at Ethos. "I couldn't think of a better person to lead our underwriting team at Ethos as we continue to expand our capabilities to protect the next million families."

Myers' appointment comes on the heels of significant growth and overall expansion of Ethos' offerings. The company recently acquired Seattle startup Tomorrow Ideas, which democratizes access to critical financial instruments, such as legal wills and trusts. Ethos has been growing at a significant rate year-over-year and issued over $13 billion of life insurance coverage last year. In 2021, Ethos was valued at over $2.7 billion after raising over $400 million from Sequoia Capital, Accel, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, GV, General Catalyst and Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

"What drew me to Ethos was the fact that customers and innovation are at the heart of everything Ethos does," said Myers. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join this top-notch team as we continue to think differently, challenge the status quo and create solutions that help get families covered."

In the past year, Ethos has strengthened its executive bench adding Sheila Vashee from Opendoor as CMO, Anan Kashyap from Poshmark as CFO, Troy Thompson from Legal & General America as Chief Actuary, and industry veteran Marty Schafer as its first Chief Distribution Officer.

Ethos has offices in Austin, San Francisco, Seattle, India, and Singapore, and team members in 35 states and five countries.

About Ethos

Ethos is a technology company. We make it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, in minutes, without any medical exams. Ethos has created the insurance industry's most advanced proprietary technology, eliminating the traditional barriers to life insurance by developing instant and accessible products. We issue billions in coverage each month and an invaluable amount of peace of mind for our families every single day. Ethos is a global company, with offices in Austin, San Francisco, Seattle, India, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.ethoslife.com.

