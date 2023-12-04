Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2024-2028 and 2033: Renewable Energy and Biofuels Boost Ethyl Alcohol Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ethyl alcohol market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $561.68 billion in 2023 to $601.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The ethyl alcohol market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $785.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The historical growth of the ethyl alcohol market can be attributed to various key factors, including the demand for alcoholic beverages, the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, industrial and chemical manufacturing, and the personal care and cosmetics industry. These industries played significant roles in driving growth during that period.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the ethyl alcohol market, with North America being the second-largest region. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The forecasted growth in the ethyl alcohol market can be linked to several driving factors, such as the expansion of renewable energy and biofuels, continued growth in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, innovations in chemical manufacturing, and a heightened focus on sustainable packaging solutions.

Additionally, several notable trends are expected to shape the forecasted period, including the adoption of bio-based ethyl alcohol, the development of advanced pharmaceutical formulations, the implementation of circular economy initiatives, and the integration of digital transformation in ethyl alcohol production processes. These trends are expected to have a significant impact on business operations and opportunities in the industry during the forecasted timeframe.

The growing demand for ethanol in the food processing sector is a major driver of the ethyl alcohol market's expansion. Ethyl alcohol is a crucial component in the production of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including popular choices like vodka and gin. It also finds application as a natural additive in non-alcoholic beverages. The food processing industry is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for ready-to-eat, frozen, and packaged foods.

This increased demand is a result of population growth through natural births and migrations, leading to higher production and a surge in the requirement for ethanol in the industry. The growing appetite for ethanol in the food processing sector is expected to drive the global ethyl alcohol market's expansion.

Furthermore, the ethyl alcohol market is set for substantial growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for personal care products. Companies are focusing on ethanol production derived from corn and sugar within the ethyl alcohol market, driven by factors such as the demand for liquid fuels in the transportation sector, the global need for oil, and concerns about the environmental impact of global warming.

Prominent companies in the ethyl alcohol market are also emphasizing technological innovation, particularly in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology, to maintain a competitive edge. SAF technology involves developing and producing aviation fuels with a lower carbon footprint compared to conventional aviation fuels derived from fossil sources.

