Ethylene Carbonate Market size to grow by USD 124.77 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing automotive production to drive market growth - Technavio

Apr 27, 2023, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ethylene carbonate market size is expected to increase by USD 124.77 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will be registering a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!
The ethylene carbonate market covers the following areas:
Ethylene Carbonate Market Sizing
Ethylene Carbonate Market Forecast
Ethylene Carbonate Market Analysis
Ethylene Carbonate Market - Vendor Landscape
Numerous manufacturers dominate the global ethylene carbonate market. The market contains vendors with substantial financial resources. The majority of large and well-established vendors sell and distribute their products globally, whereas the majority of small vendors are concentrated in global and regional markets. Vendors compete on the basis of price, quality, brand identity, and distribution channels, among other factors. The ethylene carbonate market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Companies Mentioned
- Actylis
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- ATAMAN Kimya AS
- Ereztech LLC
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.
- Huntsman Corp.
- Merck KGaA
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- NATIONAL ANALYTICAL CORP
- Oriental Union Chemical Corp.
- Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
- Shandong Lixing Advanced Material Co. Ltd.
- Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co. Ltd.
- Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.
- Toagosei Co. Ltd.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Vizag Chemical International
- Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd.
What's New? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy Now!
Vendor Offerings
- Actylis - The company offers ethylene carbonate, which is used as a solvent for many polymers and resins, plasticizer, and intermediate for pharmaceuticals.
- Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers ethylene carbonate electrolyte solution, which is designed to be used in lithium-ion batteries for applications related to smartphones and electric vehicles.
- Ereztech LLC - The company offers ethylene carbonate, which are used in fertilizer, fiber, pharmaceutical, and organic synthesis industries.
For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in a minutes
Ethylene Carbonate Market - Key Market Segmentation
This ethylene carbonate market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (lubricants, lithium battery electrolytes, solvents, photochromatic, and others), type (solid and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the lubricants segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The lubricants segment includes plasticizers, pharmaceuticals, industrial parts, and surface coatings. Ethylene carbonate is a plasticizer used in the manufacturing of polymers. In order to improve their solubility, dielectric strength, charge storage capacity, dielectric constant, absorption efficiency, etc., plasticizers are added to polymers. This results in increasing demand for plasticizers will drive demand for ethylene carbonate throughout the forecast period.
View Sample Report in minutes for more highlights into the market segments.
Regional Market Outlook
North America is estimated to account for 30% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the high demand in the automotive industry and expanding oil and gas production. The US is the largest crude oil producer in the region. Additionally, crude oil production in the United States is expected to be one of the key factors driving the growth of the ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period. Hence, such factors influence the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.
For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report
Ethylene Carbonate Market - Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
- Growing automotive production is a major driver for the growth of the ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period.
- As a result of its excellent properties, such as low toxicity and high dielectric constant, ethylene carbonate is increasingly used as a protective surface coating for vehicles in response to growing environmental concerns.
- Additionally, ethylene carbonate has a high dielectric strength and is increasingly used in the automotive industry to ensure safety and protection against electric shocks in the manufacture of components such as spark plugs, ignition wire harnesses, and battery terminals.
- Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Trends
- The increasing demand for electric vehicles is an emerging trend in the ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period.
- Consumers prefer electric vehicles because of the rising global warming concerns. This trend is threatening the demand for traditional gasoline-powered, mechanically steered vehicles.
- Tesla, BMW, and Ford are among the companies to start producing electric vehicles that can fiercely compete with conventional cars.
- Additionally, in lithium batteries, ethylene carbonate is used as a component that offers high dielectric strength.
- Hence, such trends are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Challenges
- The fluctuating crude oil prices challenge the growth of the ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period.
- The oil and gas industry is a major supplier of petrochemicals, and the prices of petrochemical products are greatly affected by fluctuations in crude oil prices.
- The increasing crude oil prices will raise the prices of petrochemicals such as ethylene alcohol, urea, and methanol.
- This price volatility forces the industry to switch to bio-based fuels, which poses one of the biggest challenges for the global ethylene carbonate market.
- Hence, the fluctuations in crude oil prices have a direct impact on raw material costs and will hamper the expansion of the market during the forecast period.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The calcium carbonate market in North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,980.07. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (fillers, pigments, raw chemical materials, pH balancing agents, and dietary supplements), end-user (paper, paints and adhesive, plastics, healthcare, and others), and type (GCC and PCC). The increasing use of calcium carbonate as industrial fillers is notably driving market growth.
The lithium carbonate market size is expected to increase by 811.16 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 23.24%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers lithium carbonate market segmentation by application (batteries, ceramics and glass, cement and aluminum, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW). The high demand from developing countries is notably driving the lithium carbonate market growth.
|
Ethylene Carbonate Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 124.77 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
6.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 30%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Actylis, Asahi Kasei Corp., ATAMAN Kimya AS, Ereztech LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., NATIONAL ANALYTICAL CORP, Oriental Union Chemical Corp., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Lixing Advanced Material Co. Ltd., Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co. Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Toagosei Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Vizag Chemical International, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global ethylene carbonate market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global ethylene carbonate market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Lithium battery electrolytes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Lithium battery electrolytes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Lithium battery electrolytes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Lithium battery electrolytes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Lithium battery electrolytes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Solvents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Solvents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Solvents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Solvents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Solvents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Photochromatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Photochromatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Photochromatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Photochromatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Photochromatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Solid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Solid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Solid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Solid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Solid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 121: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Actylis
- Exhibit 123: Actylis - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Actylis - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Actylis - Key offerings
- 12.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Exhibit 126: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Ereztech LLC
- Exhibit 131: Ereztech LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Ereztech LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Ereztech LLC - Key offerings
- 12.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 134: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Huntsman Corp.
- Exhibit 141: Huntsman Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Huntsman Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Merck KGaA
- Exhibit 146: Merck KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Merck KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Merck KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 149: Merck KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 151: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 155: Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.
- Exhibit 158: Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Toagosei Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 161: Toagosei Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Toagosei Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Toagosei Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: Toagosei Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 165: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 167: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Vizag Chemical International
- Exhibit 168: Vizag Chemical International - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Vizag Chemical International - Product / Service
- Exhibit 170: Vizag Chemical International - Key offerings
- 12.16 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 171: Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 173: Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 174: Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 176: Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 180: Research methodology
- Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 182: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article