Ethylene market size to grow by 37.05 million tons from 2021 to 2026, Growth driven by increasing demand for polyethylene products from various industries - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ethylene market size is estimated to increase by 37.05 million tons from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for polyethylene products from various industries. The growing global demand for plastic has a direct impact on the growth of the ethylene market. China and India are the largest consumers of plastics. The growing production of electronic devices has increased the consumption of plastic in these countries. Besides, improving purchasing power, rising penetration of electronic products, and technological advances have further increased the demand for polyethylene products in across industries such as consumer electronics, construction, and automotive. All these factors are driving the growth of the global ethylene market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethylene Market 2022-2026

Global Ethylene Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on feedstock (naphtha, ethane, LPG, and others), application (LDPE, HDPE, ethylene oxide, vinyl, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America).

Based on the feedstock, the market growth will be significant in the naphtha segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased demand for naphtha to produce ethylene in regions such as Europe and APAC.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ethylene market.

APAC will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. China , India , and Japan are identified as major markets for ethylene in APAC. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing use of plastic for packaging and construction in countries such as China , India , South Korea , Singapore , Malaysia , and Japan . The growth of the market in APAC will be faster than in other regions over the forecast period.

, , and are identified as major markets for ethylene in APAC. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing use of plastic for packaging and construction in countries such as , , , , , and . The growth of the market in APAC will be faster than in other regions over the forecast period. In 2020, the regional market was affected by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The imposition of temporary lockdowns negatively impacted the manufacturing of ethylene in the region. However, the regional market recovered gradually post-pandemic with increased funding by governments to support the growth of SMEs.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2022 to 2026 - Download a Sample Report

Global Ethylene Market – Vendor Analysis

The global ethylene market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. The vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

BASF SE - The company offers ethylene which is a colorless, flammable gas with a sweetish odor and is the most important basic chemical product.

- The company offers ethylene which is a colorless, flammable gas with a sweetish odor and is the most important basic chemical product. Dow Inc. - The company offers ethylene such as ELITE which has high versatility and high-performance attributes and is used in multiple types of flexible food and industrial packaging applications.

- The company offers ethylene such as ELITE which has high versatility and high-performance attributes and is used in multiple types of flexible food and industrial packaging applications. Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers Eastman liquid ethylene which is a highly flammable colorless, nontoxic gas with a characteristic sweet odor and taste.

- The company offers Eastman liquid ethylene which is a highly flammable colorless, nontoxic gas with a characteristic sweet odor and taste. Exxon Mobil Corp. - The company offers ethylene such as ExxonMobil NTX, Exceed XP, EnBA copolymers, EVA copolymers, and many more.

- The company offers ethylene such as ExxonMobil NTX, Exceed XP, EnBA copolymers, EVA copolymers, and many more. China National Petroleum Corp.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Global Ethylene Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The emergence of bio ethylene is identified as the key trend in the market. The demand for bioplastics is increasing across the globe. Many production plants are under construction along with expansion plans for the existing capacities for producing bioplastics. For instance, the production capacity for global bioplastics in 2018 was 2,204 thousand tons and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The volatility in raw material prices is identified as the major challenge in the market. The growing demand-supply imbalance and the volatile political situation in the Middle East have made crude oil prices highly volatile. Also, factors such as disturbances in production and changes in import and export prices directly affect the prices of raw materials used in the manufacture of ethylene. Such challenges are negatively affecting the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this ethylene market report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ethylene market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the ethylene market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ethylene market industry across APAC, North America , MEA, Europe , and South America

, MEA, , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ethylene market vendors

Ethylene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01% Market growth 2022-2026 37.05 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries China, US, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

