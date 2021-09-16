Etihad and Sabre announce long-term partnership with key technology renewals

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a renewed technology agreement with Etihad.

Under the new agreement, Etihad will continue leveraging a suite of Sabre's industry-leading IT solutions to aid recovery, help drive post-pandemic growth and enhance the passenger experience.

"As we focus on our recovery, it is imperative that we have the right technology in place" said Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer, Etihad Aviation Group. "Our strong relationship with Sabre and this renewed agreement means that we can continue to optimize our day-to-day operations."

Etihad and Sabre have a successful and long-standing relationship, with the carrier already having seen tangible benefits from a suite of Sabre's network planning and scheduling, pricing and revenue management and cargo technology. Under the new multi-year agreement, the following products will be among an important suite of technology for Etihad as it focuses on optimizing its operations to fuel its recovery:

Fares Optimizer – Uses near real-time responses to provide dynamic price recommendations for Etihad's fares. The solution will be crucial in helping Etihad improve its revenue.

– Uses to provide dynamic price recommendations for Etihad's fares. The solution will be crucial in helping Etihad improve its revenue. Network Planning and Optimization – this industry-leading planning and scheduling suite is able to scale to the largest airlines in the world. Powering more than 60% of the world's top airlines, Sabre's Schedule Manager will continue to help Etihad build and deliver robust, accurate and operationally feasible schedules across its network.

– this industry-leading planning and scheduling suite is able to scale to the largest airlines in the world. Powering more than 60% of the world's top airlines, Sabre's Schedule Manager will continue to help Etihad build and deliver robust, accurate and operationally feasible schedules across its network. Inflight – In previous years of using Sabre's Inflight solutions, Etihad has been able to achieve significant savings, while continuing to provide a world-class and award-winning guest experience onboard.

"Our renewed technology agreement with Etihad is testament to the airline's confidence in Sabre to deliver the advanced solutions needed to help secure its recovery, and help it to power future growth," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Travel Solutions, Sabre. "It is essential now more than ever that airlines like Etihad employ the most advanced technology to help stimulate demand, recover lost income and position themselves for future growth."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

