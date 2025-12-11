ETQ Ranked as Front Runner in LNS Research Enterprise Quality Management Software Solution Selection Matrix 2025

ETQ Recognized as 'More Advanced Software Provider' in EQMS Space

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, today announced that it has been ranked a 'Front Runner' in the Enterprise Quality Management Software (EQMS) Solution Selection Matrix 2025, produced by LNS Research. Out of the 16 vendors evaluated ETQ was only one of three companies to achieve front-runner status.

In its comprehensive report, LNS Research stated, "ETQ is one of the more advanced software providers in the EQMS space. It has designed its systems to perform as one seamless system. Of all EQMS providers, ETQ is the most balanced and comfortable, serving customers across all industries."

The LNS Research report also stated, that "ETQ Reliance has extensive configurability. ETQ exposes the same workflow design engine they use for their end users, allowing users to create highly custom business logic rules that drive efficiencies through reduced admin work."

"LNS Research's thorough analysis of the leading players and competitive landscape for enterprise quality management solutions provides a solid footprint for manufacturers looking to take their quality operations to the next level in an environment where quality is not a marketing term but a fundamental guiding principal," said Vick Vaishnavi, CEO, ETQ. "We're pleased that ETQ Reliance was found to be a Front Runner, offering the necessary features, attributes and market opportunities to guide the industry in continued quality automation excellence."

The LNS Research approach to selecting vendors for evaluation in a Solution Selection Matrix (SSM) report includes a set of criteria, including initial screenings, data collection on products and services, customer references and interviews. A score is assigned based on the LNS Research 3P Evaluation Model, covering Product, Potential, and Presence. ETQ received high marks across all of these core criteria.

Customer Support, Partnerships Boost ETQ Score

As part of its customer research, LNS Research found that the majority of customers believe that ETQ's implementation services and enhancement support capabilities are "agile and focused on customer success," and that "its approach to implementation is more 'teach me to fish' than 'give me a fish.'"

LNS Research found ETQ's differentiators to be its "extensive application library, easy, user-defined configuration, customization capabilities and its vision for a seamless user experience."

LNS Research noted that ETQ's product development roadmap has features extending the capabilities of its partnership with Augmentir, for seamless integration of ETQ's Reliance EQMS processes with Augmentir's connected frontline workforce capabilities. It also noted ETQ's partnership with Acerta for the expansion of its predictive quality analytics capabilities, which deliver powerful, actionable insights that allow frontline workers "to improve quality on the spot."

"The Enterprise Quality Management Software (EQMS) Solution Selection Matrix 2025 consists of a comprehensive and rigorous study of the vendors shaping the automated quality management landscape and defining its evolution into the future," said James Wells, Senior Analyst at LNS Research. "Given the dynamic environment of today's manufacturing operations, supply chains and evolving customer requirements, the role of enterprise quality management software has never been more crucial, and the need to select the best solution for your present and future enterprise needs has never been more critical."

About LNS Research and its EQMS Solution Selection Matrix

LNS Research helps global manufacturers achieve world-class performance through data-driven insights, executive advisory, and peer collaboration. The firm's research connects industrial leaders to the strategies, technologies, and operating models that drive measurable productivity and competitive advantage.

The LNS Research EQMS Solution Selection Matrix is based on the firm's research and provides its point of view on this growing and dynamic market. It's intended for industrial organizations to better understand EQMS as a software category and to assist in identifying vendors offering viable solutions for standardizing and harmonizing quality processes and enabling a collaborative quality transformation.

Click here to download the LNS Research EQMS Solution Selection Matrix market guidebook.

ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is a leading provider of integrated quality management, health, safety and environmental solutions for manufacturers. Firms around the world rely on ETQ to ensure optimal quality at scale, reduce costs and improve the velocity of data-driven decisions. Learn more at etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

Important Note: All entries in the LNS Research EQMS Solution Selection Matrix represent the opinions of the authors based on their industry experience and their view of the information collected using the methods described in the LNS Research Integrity Policy. LNS Research and the Solution Selection Matrix are trademarks of LNS Research.

Media Contacts:

SOURCE ETQ, LLC