eTransEnergy named by GM as a preferred provider for fleet electrification

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eTransEnergy, a Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) company, today was named by GM as a preferred provider to help GM fleet and BrightDrop customers transition to electric vehicles through the GM Ultium Charge 360 service.

Duke Energy introduced eTransEnergy in February 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary created to offer energy transportation services to logistics, services, and last-mile delivery companies, as well as school districts and transit agencies.

"We are so pleased eTransEnergy was named by GM as a preferred provider for the electrification of its fleet," said Greg Fields, eTransEnergy vice president. "This speaks to the strength of our program and the value of our service as a realistic solution for customers seeking to transform their fleets."

Customers who choose eTransEnergy will benefit from comprehensive infrastructure planning, smart charging technology, on-site solar energy generation, battery backup options and other aspects of EV (electric vehicle) fleet management.

In addition to helping to reduce carbon emissions, EVs are quiet, offer great performance, and have low operating costs. eTransEnergy is designed to give customers one comprehensive source for transitioning their fleets to EVs from start to finish.

"GM's Ultium Charge 360 service and our work with eTransEnergy will help ensure that fleets are able to customize their electrification plans," said Alex Keros, lead architect, EV infrastructure, General Motors. "GM and eTransEnergy will work to provide a curated approach to charging solutions that will help accelerate EV adoption for an all-electric future."

"Fleet electrification is an incredible way for fleet operators of all sizes to reduce their carbon emissions, and we look forward to helping organizations across the nation realize this and the many other benefits of fleet electrification," said Fields.

Duke Energy works continuously in all its service areas to strengthen and improve the electric grid. And now, with eTransEnergy services available across North America, Duke Energy will work with local utilities to support updates to the energy grid and other infrastructure as needed.

Fleet owners and operators interested in more information can visit the eTransEnergy website.

eTransEnergy

eTransEnergy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides unregulated services to assist school districts, transit services and companies across the country achieve their economic and sustainability goals as they transition to clean energy transportation options. More information about the company is available at eTransEnergy.com.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

