ETS and PSI Win IT Certification Council's 2026 Innovation Award

CHICAGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS and PSI received the IT Certification Council (ITCC) 2026 Innovation Award, presented March 1 at ITCC's Spring Member Meeting in New Orleans, LA. This annual award recognizes organizations making transformational changes to an IT exam, company, or the industry as a whole.

This is the twelfth year the award has been given, with past winners including Microsoft, Caveon, Stripe, SAP/Questionmark, Certiverse, IBM, HPE, and the Linux Foundation.

Submission qualifications include:

Implementation of an innovative test, process, or service within the past two years

The product, service, or initiative must produce value for one or more stakeholders within the IT certification and testing industry, such as, but not limited to:

Increased security of a test



Resulted in a new method for evaluating competencies



Improved convenience or market access



Enhanced the respect and demand for certified professionals



Improved accessibility and inclusivity

Open to companies and individuals in the IT certification industry (ITCC membership is not required)

ETS and PSI presented their innovative global biometric fraud detection capability to address the rapid rise in organized impersonation following the expansion of remote proctoring beginning in 2020. As remote testing scaled worldwide, professional impersonation networks emerged that operated across programs, platforms, and geographies, exploiting fragmented detection and delayed enforcement models.

Rather than limiting remote access, ETS and PSI strengthened it. They implemented a layered biometric verification system fully integrated into their existing test delivery platform. The solution continuously evaluates three independent biometric markers: facial recognition, voice recognition, and keystroke dynamics using AI‑assisted matching. All potential fraud signals are reviewed through a double‑blind human adjudication process, requiring multiple corroborated confirmations before any action is taken. This approach balances rigorous security controls with due process for test takers.

The operational impact has been significant and measurable. Average impersonator detection time was reduced from 64 days to 1 day. Time from test administration to score cancellation decreased from 109 days to approximately 18 days. Beyond faster enforcement, the system has produced a sustained deterrent effect: impersonation cases now trend downward over time, and post‑score rescissions have been reduced to fewer than 10 per month across programs.

"Test security is not a feature of our programs; it is a foundational commitment," said Wally Dalrymple, Chief Security Officer at ETS and PSI. "As remote testing expanded, organized impersonation networks became more sophisticated. We responded by deploying a layered, biometric‑driven defense that combines AI, human expertise, and cross‑program intelligence to identify threats in near real time. This recognition reflects our commitment to staying ahead of emerging fraud, protecting legitimate test takers, and preserving the credibility of credentials worldwide."

"ETS and PSI's results are impressive. Their innovation aims to protect honest test takers, score users, credentialing organizations, and the integrity of the testing industry by combining biometrics, AI, human oversight, and layered security controls. We look forward to seeing how this impacts the industry." – Jim Lucari, ITCC Chair.

