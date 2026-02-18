PSI and Association of Accounting Technicians Renew Long-Term Partnership to Support the Future of Accounting Assessments

Five-year contract renewal reflects proven delivery at scale and a shared commitment to innovation.

OLATHE, Kan. and LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI, a global leader in assessment solutions, announced today that it has secured a renewal of its partnership agreement with the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) by way of a new five-year contract. The renewal builds on a partnership established in 2019 that has grown in scope, scale, and technical complexity.

"This renewal reflects the trust built through consistent delivery and close collaboration over the last five years," said Rob Andrew, Client Success Director at PSI. "AAT's decision to extend the partnership is a direct recognition of the reliability and maturity of our platform at scale, as well as our shared commitment to high-quality, realistic assessments. We're proud to support AAT as a long-term strategic partner and look forward to continuing our work together as assessment needs evolve."

Today, PSI's platform supports higher exam volumes and more complex assessments while delivering a consistently reliable experience for our learners. Throughout the contract period, the platform has supported AAT's students through assessments and helped them gain meaningful qualifications that prepare them for the real world, including:

Between 2024 and 2025, the average number of monthly support tickets raised by AAT decreased by 45 percent, reflecting greater platform stability and smoother exam delivery.

During the same period, PSI also halved the average time required to resolve support cases.

The average number of monthly Record and Review modality exams increased by 151 percent from 2024 to 2025, demonstrating PSI's capacity to support growing volumes without compromising reliability or student experience.

PSI's proven track record in delivering sophisticated, realistic assessment design at scale was a decisive factor in AAT's decision to renew. Work together also includes PSI's delivery of intricate item types and in-app exams using spreadsheets, allowing AAT to more accurately assess real-world accounting skills.

"PSI has been a great partner for AAT, delivering the technical capability that underpins our qualifications," said Greg Ferrari, Executive Director of Performance and Transformation at AAT. "Over the past five years, PSI's assessment platform has enabled us to support more students at scale, helping them progress to the next stage of their careers with confidence and strengthening the talent pipeline for employers. This renewal reflects the importance of widening pathways to opportunity, ensuring people from all backgrounds can see AAT as a place for them. It also means our assessments continue to mirror real workplace tasks, so learners build the skills employers need now and in the future."

Looking ahead, PSI and AAT will continue working closely to identify ways to better support students at scale, including exploring the responsible use of AI in content development and future assessment models, guided by regulation and external audit. The renewed agreement reinforces PSI's position as a trusted partner to professional bodies and awarding organisations, combining proven delivery today with a clear, collaborative vision for the future of professional assessment.

About PSI

We partner with clients in a rapidly evolving landscape to deliver over 28 million tests every year. All backed by exceptional test taker experiences, innovative test delivery solutions, and best practice test development. PSI's long history of testing is grounded in proven science, the latest technology, and extensive operational expertise. Our unwavering focus is on delivering frictionless and fair test taker experiences, without compromising test integrity – whether it's through valid test content, authorized test centers, secure remote testing with online proctoring, multi-modal test delivery, testing windows or continuous testing on-demand. We develop and deliver licensure tests across multiple industries including insurance, real estate, barber and cosmetology, construction, and trades. And we partner with certification test sponsors covering the breadth of professional specialisms from healthcare, architecture, finance and IT to numerous highly specialized sectors. Learn more at www.psiexams.com

About AAT

AAT (The Association of Accounting Technicians) is the voice of accounting technicians and bookkeepers in the UK. The charity was formed in 1980 with the purpose of raising professional standards and expanding access to quality accountancy education and skills training. AAT is made up of more than 120,000 people passionate about accountancy – either working in our professions or studying towards AAT's Ofqual-certified qualifications, including more than 6,000 apprentices in the UK. AAT licenced members grow local communities: powering more than 840,000 UK small businesses, which represents around 15% of the total SME population providing the practical accounting skills and valuable financial insights they need to invest and grow. The Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) is a registered charity (No.1050724) and a company limited by guarantee (No.1518983). Registered office: 30 Churchill Place, Canary Wharf, London E14 5RE. Privacy policy

Media Contacts:

PSI: Kristen Mitchell | [email protected]

AAT: Kachi Akumabor | [email protected]

SOURCE PSI Services LLC