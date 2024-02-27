ETS and Study.com Partner to Break Down Barriers in National Educator Pipeline

Study.com named Official Praxis Test Prep Provider

PRINCETON, N.J. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS's Praxis® program, the leading provider of teacher licensure assessments, announced a partnership with Study.com, an award-winning online learning platform , to help boost the teacher pipeline and provide increased support to the educators of tomorrow. The collaboration will provide high-quality Praxis test preparation for over 60 Praxis exams, which include diagnostics, personalized AI learning plans with video lessons, practice questions, problem explanations, study guides, and authentic practice tests. Additionally, to extend the impact of this partnership, ETS and Study.com will also embark on new joint research initiatives.

This partnership aims to improve Praxis pass rates, specifically for diverse teacher candidates who are under-represented relative to the student population, with a goal to raise the 2023 pass rates reported by the National Center for Teaching Quality

"We have a responsibility to do everything we can to support educators amidst a growing teacher shortage," said Paul Gollash, Vice President of K-12 Solutions at ETS. "We are thrilled to partner with Study.com as our Official Praxis Test Prep provider . Study.com not only shares our commitment to help build a high-quality and diverse educator workforce but also brings to bear several complementary capabilities that can advance our shared mission. This partnership represents the first of many steps we're taking to give educators robust and research-backed solutions, all of which ensure that each year, we're bringing more qualified teachers into our classrooms."

Study.com's leading test prep solutions help test-takers identify their strengths and weaknesses and follow their personalized learning plan that turn weaknesses into strengths and helps them achieve their target scores. As a result, 92 percent of test-takers passed their Praxis exam after using Study.com to prepare for test day. In addition, both organizations' collaborative research will result in several forthcoming studies that will explore the obstacles teacher candidates with different learning needs, backgrounds, and resources encounter and how to provide the appropriate support to help them succeed and grow and diversify the teacher pipeline nationwide.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with ETS's Praxis program to elevate the standard of teacher preparation and open the door to the life-changing impact of education for aspiring teachers," said Dana Bryson, Senior Vice President of Social Impact at Study.com. "By increasing the availability of our proven Praxis test preparation solutions, we aim to help more aspiring teachers pass their licensure exams, particularly those from under-represented communities."

For more information about the ETS Praxis Program in collaboration with Study.com, please visit: https://praxis.ets.org/5900001100.html

About Praxis

For 75 years, ETS has been at the forefront of providing differentiated solutions, groundbreaking research, and trusted assessments that inspire learners worldwide to discover new possibilities. As part of ETS, Praxis® wholeheartedly embraces this mission by boldly reimagining the ever-evolving science and art of teaching. Driven by our commitment to advancing equity and quality, Praxis serves as a thriving hub for comprehensive teacher development. Simply put, Praxis sets the national standard for educator quality, and our resources ensure continuous learning opportunities in the classroom and beyond. At Praxis, we believe in placing learning at the heart of teaching, and we are dedicated to helping educators unlock their fullest potential.

About ETS

We believe in the life-changing power of learning. For the last 75 years, we've been driven by a vision of what's possible when all people can improve their lives through education. It's why our uncompromising commitment to equity and fairness is behind everything we do. ETS serves learners, educators and government agencies by providing measurement solutions, and conducting research, analysis and policy studies. ETS develops, administers and scores tens of millions of tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 200 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

About Study.com

Study.com opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for over 30 million learners and educators a month through its award-winning online learning platform for K12 curriculum, college courses and test preparation. Used in over 10,000 school districts nationwide, Study.com is recognized by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com has been honored as one of the world's most innovative companies by Fast Company and included in the GSV150, celebrating the world's most transformative private companies in education, for the last two consecutive years. The company has donated $27 million across social impact programs committed to increasing educational equity. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

