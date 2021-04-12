ETS welcomes Eddie Monteiro as Chief Operating Officer.

"Eddie joins ETS with extensive knowledge of business operations and assessment production and delivery, and a drive to ensure our business is operating efficiently in alignment with our mission, vision and values," says MacDonald. "I look forward to Eddie joining our executive team and supporting our continued efforts to advance quality and equity in education for all learners."

For the last six years, Monteiro has served as Senior Vice President, Global Business and Technology Services at Pearson™ PLC. In this role, Monteiro successfully led several initiatives to deliver business transformation, improve agility and cost effectiveness all while improving customer satisfaction. Prior to Pearson, Monteiro served as Vice President and Partner at IBM® Global Business Services.

"ETS has a long legacy of delivering trusted solutions and I'm thrilled to bring my passion for driving business outcomes to this organization," says Monteiro. "Joining the ETS leadership team also means contributing to a powerful mission to serve learners worldwide, and I'm proud to become an integral part of that work."

Monteiro holds MBAs from Columbia University and London Business School, along with a Bachelor of Science in economics and a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Pennsylvania.

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

