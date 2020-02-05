Etsy to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results on February 26, 2020

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in a press release after the market closes. Etsy will host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The press release and live webcast of Etsy's financial results conference call can be accessed at the Etsy investor relations website (investors.etsy.com). To join the call by phone, please dial 1-(877) 823-7014 (toll free) or 1-(825) 312-2242 (toll) and use the passcode 8532119. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, or by dialing (toll free) 1-(800) 585-8367 or 1-(416) 621-4642 (toll) with the passcode 8532119 starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time that evening through March 11, 2020.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments.

Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog (blog.etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

