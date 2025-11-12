Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (NYSE: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation at the following investor conferences.

Etsy executives will participate in the Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference in New York City. There will be a webcasted fireside chat on December 9, 2025 at 1:40pm ET, which investors can listen to on our investor relations website at investors.etsy.com.

Company executives will also participate in non-webscasted investor meetings at the following events: the Oppenheimer Virtual Internet Bus Tour on November 20, 2025; the 6th Annual Needham Tech Week Virtual One-on-One Event on November 24, 2025; the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on December 2, 2025.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. These marketplaces share a mission to "Keep Commerce Human," and we're committed to using the power of business and technology to strengthen communities and empower people. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy, Inc. also owns fashion resale marketplace Depop. Our marketplaces operate independently, while benefiting from shared expertise in product, marketing, technology, and customer support.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog (etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

