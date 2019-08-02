Etsy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, today announced participation in the below upcoming investor events.

The following events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference | Boston, MA

August 6, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. EDT

The Canaccord Genuity's 39th Annual Growth Conference | Boston, MA

August 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum | Vail, CO

August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

A live webcast and replay of available sessions will be featured on Etsy's investor relations website at investors.etsy.com .

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. is the global marketplace for unique and creative goods. Our mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. We connect millions of buyers and sellers from nearly every country in the world. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Investor Relations Contact:

Etsy, Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations

dwasser@etsy.com

or

Gabriel Ratcliff, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

gratcliff@etsy.com

Media Relations Contact:

Etsy, Kelly Clausen, Director, Corporate Communications

press@etsy.com

