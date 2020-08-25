Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced virtual participation in the below investor events.

The following events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:

Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference

September 9, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. ET





at Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference

September 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET





at Keybanc's Future of Technology Series - Keynote Fireside Chat with Josh Silverman , Etsy CEO: "How Etsy is using digital commerce to connect people"

September 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of these sessions will be featured on Etsy's investor relations website at investors.etsy.com .



In addition, the company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Virtual Conference on September 10, 2020.



About Etsy



Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments.



Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.



Investor Relations Contact:



Etsy, Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]



or



Gabriel Ratcliff, Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]



Media Relations Contact:



Etsy, Lily Cohen, Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Etsy, Inc.

