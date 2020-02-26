Etsy Updates Advertising Offerings

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, announced today that it is evolving its advertising offering to help sellers more effectively drive traffic to their listings.

Etsy is introducing a new advertising service, called Offsite Ads. Etsy will pay the upfront costs to promote sellers' listings on multiple internet platforms without any upfront costs for sellers. When a shopper clicks on an online offsite ad featuring a seller's listing and purchases from their shop, the seller will pay Etsy an advertising fee on that order - only when they make a sale. The Etsy Ads service will now be a dedicated on-site advertising program for sellers to promote their listings to shoppers on Etsy.

Read more in Etsy's full announcement on its news blog: https://blog.etsy.com/news/2020/introducing-offsite-ads-a-new-risk-free-way-to-advertise/

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments.

Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog (blog.etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

