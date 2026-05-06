EU Clinical Trial Regulation: Latest Developments and Upcoming Opportunities, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the current status of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation after four years. Attendees will learn about EU CTR developments between 2022 and 2026 from a transparency perspective. The featured speakers will discuss the current challenges associated with the EU CTR and CTIS. The speakers will also share insights into the potential impacts of the recently published Biotech Act proposal (December 16, 2025).

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU clinical trial landscape has changed significantly since Regulation (EU) No 536/2014 became applicable on January 31, 2022, and sponsors now need a clear view of how the framework is operating in practice and where it may evolve next. This webinar explores the current status of clinical trial regulation in the EU, including experience with Clinical Trial Information System (CTIS), updated transparency expectations and emerging regulatory developments.

Since CTIS launched, nearly 13,000 initial applications have been submitted, giving sponsors substantial experience with the benefits and challenges of a more harmonized system, a centralized submission portal and revised transparency rules. Key guidance materials, including the CTIS Sponsor Handbook and related support resources, continue to be updated, with a further handbook update published in March 2026.

The webinar will examine the European Commission's Biotech Act proposal, published on December 16, 2025, and its potential implications for the future EU clinical trial framework. Topics include reduced assessment timelines, parallel substantial modifications, new trial categories, dossier and Member State concepts, emergency procedures and combined trial pathways through CTIS.

Attendees will gain practical context on current submission and transparency expectations, ongoing operational challenges and potential future opportunities in the evolving clinical trial regulatory environment in the EU.

Register for this webinar to learn how clinical trial regulation is evolving across the EU and what these changes could mean for trial submission, transparency and future planning.

Join Pierre-Frédéric Omnes, Executive Director, TransPerfect Life Sciences; Gabriella Di Matteo, EU CTR Advocacy Lead & Strategic Execution, Pfizer; Scott Feiner, Senior Manager, Trial Disclosure, AbbVie; and Andrea Seidel-Glätzer, Director KKS Network Office, KKS Network, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit EU Clinical Trial Regulation: Latest Developments and Upcoming Opportunities.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks