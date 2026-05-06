Seamless Biopharmaceutical Development for Accelerated Validation Readiness, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, understand the key differences between early-stage and late-stage biopharmaceutical development. Attendees will learn how integrated CDMO models can accelerate development timelines. The featured speakers will discuss how process understanding, Quality by Design and validation strategies ensure robustness and regulatory readiness at commercial scale. Attendees will see how an integrated development case study illustrates the acceleration of biologics development.

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's competitive and time-sensitive environment, the ability to efficiently translate a promising molecule into a scalable, robust and regulatory-compliant process has become a key differentiator. This webinar explores how integrated CDMO strategies can help address these challenges, and attendees can register to learn how to improve development efficiency across stages.

Attendees will learn how priorities evolve from early-stage to late-stage biopharmaceutical development, including the transition from process foundation and optimization to commercial-scale readiness. The featured speakers will discuss how process understanding, Quality by Design and validation strategies support robust, consistent and regulatory-ready processes.

This webinar will illustrate how an integrated approach can be successfully applied in practice, highlighting the development of a recombinant protein vaccine produced in CHO cells. The speakers will demonstrate how early- and late-stage activities can be seamlessly aligned under compressed timelines, integrating process development, analytical strategies, manufacturing and regulatory considerations.

Register for this webinar to explore how integrated CDMO strategies can help streamline development, enhance process robustness and accelerate the path from molecule to market.

Join experts from HIPRA, Laura Ferrer, R&D Director, Human Health Division; and Iván Martínez-Monge, R&D Manager CDMO, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Seamless Biopharmaceutical Development for Accelerated Validation Readiness.

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