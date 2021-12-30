EU COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout: Strategies of Vaccine Manufacturers to Scale Up their Global Manufacturing Network

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EU COVID-19 Vaccine and Therapeutics Insights, Trends, and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides critical insights into the European Union and UK COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutics market. The report analyzes COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics in development and delves into supply chain considerations and requirements to manage distribution. Importantly, the study identifies actionable growth opportunities for industry participants.

Like the United States, the European Union received criticism for vaccine nationalism, but it is taking steps to encourage global vaccine access. It has launched the Team Europe initiative for improving manufacturing and access to vaccines, medicines, and health technologies in Africa.

Initiatives such as the EU Digital Vaccination Passport and UK NHS COVID Pass app will help Europe in safe reopening and overcoming COVID-19 variants of concern to a certain extent. Although vaccinations are progressing at a fast pace, factors that will determine campaigns' future course include political and religious situations, vaccine availability and access, and vaccine hesitancy specifically in younger population groups.

The low vaccination rate in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is fueling another COVID-19 surge and causing a healthcare crisis in Bulgaria, Romania and Latvia.

Topics covered include:

Analyses of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics

Strategies of vaccine manufacturers to scale up their global manufacturing network

COVID-19 vaccination rollouts

The role of digital technology in the COVID-19 battle

The Growth Opportunity Universe

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Vaccine and Therapeutics Highlights

Regional Impact of COVID-19 Vaccinations

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers for Recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic

Growth Restraints for Recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic

4. Global COVID-19 Vaccine R&D Landscape

COVID-19 Vaccine Pipeline Analysis

Overview of Key Authorized COVID-19 Vaccines Globally

Selected Vaccine Candidates in Phase III

5. Global COVID-19 Therapeutic R&D Landscape

Key Small Molecules in Late Stage of Development (Antivirals and Immunomodulators)

Key mAbs in Late Stage of Development

EU COVID-19 Therapeutics Snapshot

6. Vaccine Manufacturer Strategies to Scale Up Their Global Network

Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccines

Moderna

J&J

Oxford/AZ

Novavax

7. EU COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout

Capacity Secured

Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses by Manufacturer

Percentage of Adults Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

COVID-19 Vaccination Doses Administered in Selected Countries

Germany - Approaching the 70% First-dose Milestone

Germany - Approaching the 70% First-dose Milestone

France - More than 70% of the Population Fully Vaccinated

Italy - Reached the 70% First-dose Milestone

Behind the Successful UK Rollout

DHL Express Hub and Gateway Model

8. Role of Digital Technology in the COVID-19 Fight

Digital Technology Platforms Enabling Data Management, Vaccination, and Rebounding from COVID-19

EU COVID-19 Certificate/Health Pass

IBM Digital Health Pass

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Additional and Booster Doses for Waning Immunity and Emerging Virus Variants

Growth Opportunity 2 - Strengthening Domestic Manufacturing for Leading Global Supply of COVID-19 Vaccine

Growth Opportunity 3 - Global Standard Solution for Recognizing and Verifying Individual Countries' COVID-19 Health Pass

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca

BioNTech

DHL

IBM

J&J

Moderna

Novavax

Oxford

Pfizer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9a3bp6

