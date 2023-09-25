EU group names Trina Solar Decarbonisation Leader

News provided by

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

25 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China has honored Trina Solar with the title of Decarbonisation Leader for its achievements in low-carbon transition and climate change mitigation. The company received the award at the 2023 Sustainable Business Awards conference and ceremony in Shanghai on Sept 6. The award recognises Trina Solar's exceptional decarbonisation performance at a business operations level and is a testament to its contribution to achieving the climate ambitions set out in the Paris Agreement of 2015.

Continue Reading
Trina Solar receives the Decarbonisation Leader Award
Trina Solar receives the Decarbonisation Leader Award

In line with UN Sustainable Development Goals, the European Chamber of Sustainable Business Awards evaluates companies based on their engagement in sustainable development initiatives and their long-term business impact. The Decarbonisation Leader award aims to create a role model to inspire more companies to reduce carbon emissions, achieve green growth and promote sustainable development. Trina Solar won the award in stiff competition with 64 other companies.

Trina Solar has long championed the principles of sustainable development. Drawing on its advantages in product development, technological innovation and manufacturing capabilities, the company has been a driving force for sustainable development. According to Trina Solar's 2022 Sustainability Report, greenhouse gas emissions per unit of production for cell and module products fell 51% and 62% respectively in 2022 from the 2020 baseline.

Trina Solar attaches great importance to carbon emissions control in all aspects of the life cycle of modules. Trina Solar is the first module manufacturer to complete LCA certification for 210mm modules. The full range of 210mm Vertex modules have been awarded the Carbon Footprint Certificate by TÜV Rheinland. Vertex modules lead the industry and empower global green development by delivering superior performance.

All of Trina Solar's global plants have been established in accordance with ISO 14001 and have performed in line with that, and have conducted GHG inventories in accordance with ISO 14064. Its plant in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, obtained the Zero Carbon Factory (Type 1) Certificate for 2022, a first in the industry. Trina Solar has also established a net-zero industrial park integrating power generation, transmission, loading and storage in Qinghai province.

By the first half of 2023 Trina Solar had shipped over 150GW of solar modules to more than 160 countries and regions. The modules shipped have helped the world generate 202.5 billion kWh of clean energy, reducing CO2 emissions by 202 million tons, equivalent to planting 11 billion trees.

Trina Solar, adhering to the mission of "Solar energy for all", is committed to leading the way in smart solar energy solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Trina Solar kündigt Massenproduktion von Modulen der Serie Vertex N 700W+ an und führt die Branche in die PV 7.0 Ära

Trina Solar annonce la production en masse des modules de la série Vertex N 700W+, conduisant l'industrie vers l'ère PV 7.0

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.