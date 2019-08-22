Eubiotics Markets - Global Outlook to 2026: Trade Complexities Due to Regulatory Structure are Restraining Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eubiotics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Eubiotics market accounted for $4.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2026.

Some of the key factors such as growing meat production/consumption, increasing disposable income and rising awareness about meat quality are boosting the market growth. Moreover, growth in investments and opportunities in animal nutrition will provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However, trade complexities due to regulatory structure are restraining the market growth.

Eubiotics refers to the products that are used for maintaining optimal balance of microflora (eubiosis) in the gastrointestinal tract. It is essential for producing well-nourished animals. Eubiotics are mainly used to improve the health status as well as performance improvement in domesticated animals. They mostly include probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids and essential oils. The efficacy of the product is mainly dependent on the antimicrobial effects as well as their ability to alter the gut flora.

Based on the Form, dry segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to its long shelf-life. Dry products help in enhancing shelf life of feed items thereby minimizing storage costs for feed manufacturers.

By Geography, Europe dominated the largest market share due to growing awareness among the cultivators, increasing population and presence of major industry participants are the factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

