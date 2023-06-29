Euclid Fiduciary Expands Management Liability Insurance Division with New Chief Underwriting Officer, Keith M. Lavigne

SUMMIT, N.J. , June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Fiduciary, a division of Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), announced the hiring of Keith M. Lavigne as Chief Underwriting Officer, Management Liability. He will lead Euclid Fiduciary's business plan to expand its management liability insurance and related executive liability insurance products and deliver profitable long-term underwriting results for its program carrier.

Keith's deep management liability insurance expertise and experience in insurance comes from over 25 years in underwriting, finance, and accounting.  Keith has served in executive roles including Senior Vice President of Executive Liability with Coaction Specialty, Head of Financial Lines and Professional Liability for Everest Insurance, Executive Vice President of Chubb Financial Lines for nearly 9 years, and Senior Vice President of AIG Executive Liability in several leadership capacities. Keith also worked many years in public accounting as a certified public accountant.

Daniel Aronowitz, President of Euclid Fiduciary, commented, "We are excited to have a leading management liability expert join our team. Keith has a proven track record of success in developing profitable executive liability insurance programs and is the perfect fit to lead our management liability expansion plans," said Aronowitz.

"I am proud to join the Euclid Fiduciary team and I look forward to leveraging the expert fiduciary liability reputation the team has developed while building out a market-leading management liability product offering on the strong foundation that Dan and his team have accomplished," said Lavigne.

Euclid Fiduciary's business was acquired on December 31, 2022, by SPG. Euclid Fiduciary is a premier provider of fiduciary liability insurance for America's employee benefit plans and plan sponsors. The Euclid Fiduciary team is known for its fiduciary expertise, thought leadership, and advocacy for America's plan sponsors.

About Specialty Program Group Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has a vast portfolio of specialty companies and is over three and half billion in premium. For more information, please visit specialtyprogramgroup.com. Follow us on LinkedIn for industry updates and company news.

About Euclid Fiduciary
Euclid Fiduciary is a division of Specialty Program Group that serves as a leading provider of fiduciary liability insurance for America's employee benefit plan sponsors and fiduciaries. The Euclid Fiduciary team is known for its fiduciary expertise, thought leadership, and advocacy for America's plan sponsors.  For more information contact Daniel Aronowitz at [email protected] or John O'Brien at [email protected].

