Euclid Transactional - Launch of Asia Pacific offering, headquartered in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, a leading global managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting and claims handling, is pleased to announce the launch of its Asia Pacific offering. The APAC program, which will be led by Head of APAC, Alice Ho, is headquartered in Singapore and supported by Edward Chow (AVP) and Sean Goh (Analyst).

With the launch, Euclid Transactional will be able to service its clients and brokers on their merger and acquisition transactions, tax risks and contingent risks in Asia Pacific, in addition to the Americas, United Kingdom, continental Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Prior to joining Euclid, Alice was a counsel in the mergers and acquisitions team in Clifford Chance's Singapore office, and she spent more than a decade advising private equity firms and corporates on market-leading transactions, both international and regional.

"Since our inception in 2016, we have been repeatedly asked by our broker partners and clients to insure their transactions and risks in Asia Pacific. We are pleased to now have boots on the ground in Singapore to support this key region. Our APAC team has deep understanding and knowledge of this product and transactions in the APAC market, and we are confident that we will provide the same excellent level of commercial underwriting and claims experience that we have delivered to our clients in North America and EMEA," said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional, LLC.

"We are committed to Asia Pacific and we are here for the long haul," said Mark Storrie, Principal of Euclid Transactional EMEA. "Alice is a seasoned attorney with a deep understanding of transactional insurance, and through her leadership and partnering with our valued brokers, we hope to bring transactional insurance solutions to more deals in APAC."

"I am thrilled to lead Euclid Transactional in APAC and to join a team that has focused on collaborating globally to deliver the best underwriting and claims service to clients, brokers and advisors. Our APAC team will leverage our deep knowledge of M&A in the region and Euclid Transactional's experience from nearly 7,000 policies across transactions valued at over 5.3 trillion dollars," said Alice Ho, Head of APAC, Euclid Transactional APAC.

Euclid Transactional has more than 140 employees across 10 offices around the world, including an industry largest 20+ person claims team dedicated solely to transactional insurance claims handling.

Euclid Transactional APAC Pte. Ltd. operates under a delegation of authority by Swiss Re International SE, Singapore Branch in respect of representations and warranties insurance, tax liability insurance and contingent liability insurance, which arrangement is registered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Euclid Transactional APAC Pte. Ltd. is registered with the General Insurance Association of Singapore.

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties/warranty & indemnity, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional strives to provides the most consistent and dependable service and has issued policies that have paid over $825 million to its clients. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Dublin, Toronto, Paris and Singapore, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Euclid Transactional is an affiliate of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its partners with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

Euclid Transactional is an equal opportunity employer who recruits, employs, trains, compensates and promotes regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual or affectional orientation, disability, age, veteran status, and other protected status as required by applicable law. Euclid Transactional is committed to promoting and maintaining a diverse, inclusive environment where different backgrounds, characteristics and viewpoints are valued. To advance this commitment, we have formed and empowered a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to help us put diversity, equity, and inclusion at the center of our hiring process and our company culture—and build a team that better reflects our desire for more equal representation in everything we do.

