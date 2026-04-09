Euclid Transactional Announces 21 Senior-Level Promotions Globally

News provided byEuclid Transactional, LLC
Apr 09, 2026, 12:33 ET
NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agency within CRC Group focused on transactional insurance underwriting and claims handling, today announced 21 senior-level promotions across several global regions and functions.
These 21 promotions are part of 47 title and role changes that underscore Euclid Transactional's continued investment in its people and commitment to retaining top-notch talent, delivering its clients unrivaled service across its 11 offices in North America, Europe and Asia and fostering internal career growth.
"Euclid Transactional is fortunate to have so many talented people to support our team and our partners." said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional. "Each of the 21 senior individuals promoted today is a leader in the transactional insurance industry, and we are proud of the service and knowledge they provide to our clients and carriers across the globe."
"It has been incredible to see the development of our team over this past year and to see so many colleagues developing their careers at Euclid, these promotions are a real testament to the talent, commitment and ambition within our team." said Kit Westropp, Managing Principal, EMEA. "Euclid Transactional is particularly focused on providing clear and commercial solutions for clients to cut through the complexities in transactional insurance, and our team are more committed and better resourced than ever to continue to deliver for our clients."
Since its founding in 2016, Euclid Transactional has underwritten more than 9,700 policies, for deals with a combined value of more than $8.5 trillion. Insureds have received claims payments of more than $1 billion from policies issued by Euclid Transactional.
The list of senior-level promotions, which span Euclid Transactional's global claims, operations, and underwriting teams is set forth below, and is followed by the additional 26 promotions also announced today:
Executive Level Promotion:
- Justin Berutich – Executive Director, Head of Tax from Managing Director, Head of Tax
North American Senior-Level Promotions:
Underwriting
- Andrew Kim – Senior Vice President from Vice President
- Bryce Pressentin – Managing Director, Tax from Senior Vice President, Tax
- Jeremy Feinberg – Senior Vice President from Vice President
- Jordan Susko – Senior Vice President, M&A Tax from Vice President, M&A Tax
- Kami LaBerge – Managing Director, Tax from Senior Vice President, Tax
- Kyle Reiter – Managing Director, Tax from Senior Vice President, Tax
- Corey Connelly – Managing Director, RWI Distribution Strategy from Managing Director
- Timothy Grosso – Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer, RWI from Managing Director
- Tziporah Pill – Senior Vice President, Senior Counsel from Vice President, Senior Counsel
Claims
- Denise Veliky – Senior Vice President, Claims from Vice President, Claims
EMEA & APAC Senior-Level Promotions:
Underwriting
- Alex Ydstie – Senior Vice President from Vice President
- Arne Tonsen – Senior Vice President from Vice President
- Crystal Png – Chief Underwriting Officer EMEA from Chief Underwriting Officer, UK and London Market
- Daniel Moesinger – Managing Director, Head of DACH from Senior Vice President
- Edward Chow – Senior Vice President from Vice President
- Egbert van der Graaf – Managing Director, Tax from Senior Vice President, Tax
- Freddie Sargent – Senior Vice President from Vice President
- Luke Williams – Senior Vice President from Vice President
Operations
- Kim Johnson – Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence & Operations from Vice President, Business Intelligence & Operations
- Thomas Creasy – Senior Vice President, Actuarial & Business Intelligence from Vice President, Actuarial & Business Intelligence
North American Junior- and Mid-Level Promotions:
- Abigail Kennedy –Senior Associate from Associate
- Andre Moutafov – Senior Associate from Associate
- Arjun Sinha – Senior Associate from Associate
- Cambrie Luce – Associate from Senior Analyst
- Camille Pham – Vice President from Associate Vice President
- CJ Conway – Senior Associate from Associate
- Diana Calautti – Vice President from Assistant Vice President
- Dev Spriddle – Vice President, M&A Tax from Assistant Vice President, M&A Tax
- Emily Luong – Senior Associate from Associate
- Leah Nelson – Junior Underwriting Team Assistant to Underwriting Team Assistant
- Libby Kern – Senior Analyst from Analyst
- Lila Ammeen – Senior Analyst from Analyst
- Jake Liebler – Assistant Vice President from Senior Associate
- Kathy Luan – Senior Analyst from Analyst
- Ricky Levy – Senior Associate from Associate
- Taylor Cousineau – Vice President from Assistant Vice President
- Vikash Dodani – Vice President from Assistant Vice President
EMEA & APAC Junior- and Mid-Level Promotions:
- Alexandra von reis Marlevi – Assistant Vice President from Vice President
- Aoife Purewal – Senior Analyst from Analyst
- Eva Al Awar – Associate from Senior Analyst
- Gabriel Leong – Senior Analyst from Analyst
- Jason Sutton – Senior Analyst from Analyst
- John Bailey – Associate from Senior Analyst
- Lea Marie Dringenberg – Associate from Senior Analyst
- Mads Borum – Assistant Vice President, Tax from Associate
- Phuong Thai – Analyst from Claims Executive Assistant
About Euclid Transactional
Euclid Transactional is a global managing general agent specializing in transactional risk insurance, including representations and warranties insurance and tax liability insurance. The company serves private equity firms, strategic buyers, attorneys, and advisors worldwide with solutions that support certainty and efficiency in mergers and acquisitions and has paid more than $1 billion to its clients. Euclid Transactional is a wholly owned subsidiary of CRC Group. Learn more at www.euclidtransactional.com.
About CRC Group
CRC Insurance Group, through its operating entities, is one of North America's leading independent wholesale specialty insurance distributors, delivering the broadest range of insurance solutions available in the marketplace today. With approximately 6,000 teammates in offices across the United States, Canada, and the UK, CRC Group places $33B in annual premium across property and casualty, and employee benefits. Learn more at www.crcgroup.com.
Media Contact: Jack Dulin, [email protected]
SOURCE Euclid Transactional, LLC
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