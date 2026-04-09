Euclid Transactional Announces 21 Senior-Level Promotions Globally

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agency within CRC Group focused on transactional insurance underwriting and claims handling, today announced 21 senior-level promotions across several global regions and functions.

These 21 promotions are part of 47 title and role changes that underscore Euclid Transactional's continued investment in its people and commitment to retaining top-notch talent, delivering its clients unrivaled service across its 11 offices in North America, Europe and Asia and fostering internal career growth.

"Euclid Transactional is fortunate to have so many talented people to support our team and our partners." said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional. "Each of the 21 senior individuals promoted today is a leader in the transactional insurance industry, and we are proud of the service and knowledge they provide to our clients and carriers across the globe."

"It has been incredible to see the development of our team over this past year and to see so many colleagues developing their careers at Euclid, these promotions are a real testament to the talent, commitment and ambition within our team." said Kit Westropp, Managing Principal, EMEA. "Euclid Transactional is particularly focused on providing clear and commercial solutions for clients to cut through the complexities in transactional insurance, and our team are more committed and better resourced than ever to continue to deliver for our clients."

Since its founding in 2016, Euclid Transactional has underwritten more than 9,700 policies, for deals with a combined value of more than $8.5 trillion. Insureds have received claims payments of more than $1 billion from policies issued by Euclid Transactional.

The list of senior-level promotions, which span Euclid Transactional's global claims, operations, and underwriting teams is set forth below, and is followed by the additional 26 promotions also announced today:

Executive Level Promotion:

Justin Berutich – Executive Director, Head of Tax from Managing Director, Head of Tax

North American Senior-Level Promotions:

Underwriting

Andrew Kim – Senior Vice President from Vice President

Bryce Pressentin – Managing Director, Tax from Senior Vice President, Tax

Jeremy Feinberg – Senior Vice President from Vice President

Jordan Susko – Senior Vice President, M&A Tax from Vice President, M&A Tax

Kami LaBerge – Managing Director, Tax from Senior Vice President, Tax

Kyle Reiter – Managing Director, Tax from Senior Vice President, Tax

Corey Connelly – Managing Director, RWI Distribution Strategy from Managing Director

Timothy Grosso – Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer, RWI from Managing Director

Tziporah Pill – Senior Vice President, Senior Counsel from Vice President, Senior Counsel

Claims

Denise Veliky – Senior Vice President, Claims from Vice President, Claims

EMEA & APAC Senior-Level Promotions:

Underwriting

Alex Ydstie – Senior Vice President from Vice President

Arne Tonsen – Senior Vice President from Vice President

Crystal Png – Chief Underwriting Officer EMEA from Chief Underwriting Officer, UK and London Market

Daniel Moesinger – Managing Director, Head of DACH from Senior Vice President

Edward Chow – Senior Vice President from Vice President

Egbert van der Graaf – Managing Director, Tax from Senior Vice President, Tax

Freddie Sargent – Senior Vice President from Vice President

Luke Williams – Senior Vice President from Vice President

Operations

Kim Johnson – Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence & Operations from Vice President, Business Intelligence & Operations

Thomas Creasy – Senior Vice President, Actuarial & Business Intelligence from Vice President, Actuarial & Business Intelligence

North American Junior- and Mid-Level Promotions:

Abigail Kennedy –Senior Associate from Associate

Andre Moutafov – Senior Associate from Associate

Arjun Sinha – Senior Associate from Associate

Cambrie Luce – Associate from Senior Analyst

Camille Pham – Vice President from Associate Vice President

CJ Conway – Senior Associate from Associate

Diana Calautti – Vice President from Assistant Vice President

Dev Spriddle – Vice President, M&A Tax from Assistant Vice President, M&A Tax

Emily Luong – Senior Associate from Associate

Leah Nelson – Junior Underwriting Team Assistant to Underwriting Team Assistant

Libby Kern – Senior Analyst from Analyst

Lila Ammeen – Senior Analyst from Analyst

Jake Liebler – Assistant Vice President from Senior Associate

Kathy Luan – Senior Analyst from Analyst

Ricky Levy – Senior Associate from Associate

Taylor Cousineau – Vice President from Assistant Vice President

Vikash Dodani – Vice President from Assistant Vice President

EMEA & APAC Junior- and Mid-Level Promotions:

Alexandra von reis Marlevi – Assistant Vice President from Vice President

Aoife Purewal – Senior Analyst from Analyst

Eva Al Awar – Associate from Senior Analyst

Gabriel Leong – Senior Analyst from Analyst

Jason Sutton – Senior Analyst from Analyst

John Bailey – Associate from Senior Analyst

Lea Marie Dringenberg – Associate from Senior Analyst

Mads Borum – Assistant Vice President, Tax from Associate

Phuong Thai – Analyst from Claims Executive Assistant

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional is a global managing general agent specializing in transactional risk insurance, including representations and warranties insurance and tax liability insurance. The company serves private equity firms, strategic buyers, attorneys, and advisors worldwide with solutions that support certainty and efficiency in mergers and acquisitions and has paid more than $1 billion to its clients. Euclid Transactional is a wholly owned subsidiary of CRC Group. Learn more at www.euclidtransactional.com.

About CRC Group

CRC Insurance Group, through its operating entities, is one of North America's leading independent wholesale specialty insurance distributors, delivering the broadest range of insurance solutions available in the marketplace today. With approximately 6,000 teammates in offices across the United States, Canada, and the UK, CRC Group places $33B in annual premium across property and casualty, and employee benefits. Learn more at www.crcgroup.com.

Media Contact: Jack Dulin, [email protected]

SOURCE Euclid Transactional, LLC