Euclid Transactional Announces Promotions Across North America and EMEA, Including Additions to Leadership and Executive Ranks

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting and claims handling, today announced global promotions. These include adding Justin Berutich to the global Executive Committee and making Will Hooper Co-Head of Canada. In other senior changes, Sedi Asem, on the underwriting function, and Joe Corsello, on the claims function, have each been promoted to Managing Director. Within operational leadership, Lizzie Vangorph has been promoted to Senior Vice President Business & People Operations, EMEA, and Daniel Beresford has been promoted to EMEA Finance Director. The other newly promoted executives are Daniel Boda, Senior Vice President, and Luke Williams, Vice President, in EMEA, and Len Loewith, Vice President, Claims, in Canada.

These promotions, part of 34 title and role changes, underscore Euclid Transactional's commitment to attracting and retaining top notch talent in order to deliver its clients unrivaled service across its 10 offices in North America, Europe and Asia and fostering career growth.

"We are proud of our depth of talent and continue to believe that a supportive culture where our professionals can grow with our business allows us to better serve our clients. These promotions highlight individuals who help us deliver consistent, dependable underwriting and claims expertise to our valued clients and partners," said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional. "I'm confident that our Executive Committee, now with Justin's tax and industry leadership experience, and Canadian leadership with Will continuing to partner with Mike MacRory as Co-Heads of Canada, will continue to strengthen our ability to address opportunities in the worlds of insurance and mergers and acquisitions."

"The dedication, knowledge and contributions of these individuals can be felt throughout our organization," Kit Westropp, Managing Principal, EMEA added. "These team members place an emphasis on understanding and guiding clients through the complexities often present in transactional insurance."

Since its founding in 2016, Euclid Transactional has underwritten over 6,500 policies, for deals with a combined value of nearly $5 trillion. Insureds have received claims payments of over $740 million from policies issued by Euclid Transactional.

The complete list of newly announced promotions, which span Euclid Transactional's global claims, counsel, operations, finance, and underwriting teams is set forth below:

North America:

Claims

Joe Corsello – Senior Vice President, Claims to Managing Director, Claims

– Senior Vice President, Claims to Managing Director, Claims Len Loewith – M&A Claims Manager to Vice President, Claims

– M&A Claims Manager to Vice President, Claims Nicole Daniell – Claims Senior Associate to Senior Associate – Claims Operations

– Claims Senior Associate to Senior Associate – Claims Operations Abby Kennedy – Claims Senior Analyst to Claims Associate

– Claims Senior Analyst to Claims Associate Emily Luong – Claims Senior Analyst to Claims Associate

– Claims Senior Analyst to Claims Associate Danielle Owens – Claims Analyst to Senior Analyst

– Claims Analyst to Senior Analyst Hailey Sasaki – Claims Analyst to Senior Analyst

Counsel

Emma Gawronski – Paralegal to Senior Paralegal

– Paralegal to Senior Paralegal Claudia Varner – Paralegal to Senior Paralegal

Operations

Kelly Coyle – Executive Assistant to Senior Executive Assistant

Underwriting

Justin Berutich - In addition to Managing Director – Head of Tax, now a member of the Executive Committee

- In addition to Managing Director – Head of Tax, now a member of the Executive Committee Will Hooper – In addition to Managing Director, now Co-Head of Canada

– In addition to Managing Director, now Co-Head of Sedi Asem – Senior Vice President to Managing Director

– Senior Vice President to Managing Director Jake Liebler – Associate to Senior Associate

– Associate to Senior Associate Sydney Lodge – Associate to Senior Associate

– Associate to Senior Associate Camille Pham – Associate to Senior Associate

– Associate to Senior Associate Artha Zhang – Associate to Senior Associate

– Associate to Senior Associate Kyle Bryden – Senior Analyst to Associate

– Senior Analyst to Associate Emilie Kilfoil – Senior Analyst to Associate

– Senior Analyst to Associate Kennedy Benjamin – Analyst to Senior Analyst

– Analyst to Senior Analyst CJ Conway – Analyst to Senior Analyst

Ricky Levy – Analyst to Senior Analyst

– Analyst to Senior Analyst Andre Moutafov – Analyst to Senior Analyst

– Analyst to Senior Analyst Arjun Sinha – Analyst to Senior Analyst

– Analyst to Senior Analyst Matthew Whittaker – Analyst to Senior Analyst

EMEA:

Finance

Daniel Beresford – EMEA Controller to EMEA Finance Director

Operations

Lizzie Vangorph – Vice President to Senior Vice President Business & People Operations

Melissa Henderson – UK Deal Operations Assistant to Associate Business Development & Deal Operations

Underwriting

Daniel Boda – Vice President to Senior Vice President

– Vice President to Senior Vice President Luke Williams – Assistant Vice President to Vice President

– Assistant Vice President to Vice President Mads Borum – Analyst to Senior Analyst

– Analyst to Senior Analyst Javier Lantero Mora – Analyst to Senior Analyst

– Analyst to Senior Analyst James Veale – Analyst to Senior Analyst

– Analyst to Senior Analyst Alexandra von Reis Marlevi – Analyst to Senior Analyst

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional strives to provides the most consistent and dependable service and has issued policies that have paid over $740 million to its clients. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Dublin, Singapore, Toronto, and Paris, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is an affiliate of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its partners with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

Euclid Transactional is an equal opportunity employer who recruits, employs, trains, compensates and promotes regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual or affectional orientation, disability, age, veteran status, and other protected status as required by applicable law. Euclid Transactional is committed to promoting and maintaining a diverse, inclusive environment where different backgrounds, characteristics and viewpoints are valued. To advance this commitment, we have formed and empowered a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to help us put diversity, equity, and inclusion at the center of our hiring process and our company culture—and build a team that better reflects our desire for more equal representation in everything we do.

