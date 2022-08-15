Eufemia Reyes' new book "Metodología de la Investigación Científica" is a pedagogical volume that aims to aid students with their scientific research.

Recent release "Metodología de la Investigación Científica" from Page Publishing author Eufemia Reyes is a highly informative piece that provides appropriate methodology for an effective scientific research.

YONKERS, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Eufemia Reyes, a remarkable educator, has completed her new book "Metodología de la Investigación Científica": an essential read created for students who struggle with their research. This opus contains a variety of methodological recommendations, as well as theoretical information and illustrations that will help upgrade the speaker's presentation.

Eufemia Reyes

Reyes shares, "In order to standardize the preparation of academic works and the format of the degree work, this methodological guide has been prepared in which the guidelines and criteria that must be applied in the preparation and presentation of degree work whose purpose is to offer a manual are proposed of general methodology, whose purpose is the exposure and critical analysis of the significance and limits of research methods and techniques.

Around these issues, the text provides a contribution to the development of science through proposals with a theoretical and epistemological approach to research, and also a practical approach in which students can apply the research process in a real and objective way. Scientific, starting from the detection and approach of a research problem to the solution phase and presentation of results."

Published by Page Publishing, Eufemia Reyes' helpful handbook guides students in detecting research problems, as well as provides the right approach to solving it. Other than that, Reyes' also included practical advice on how to conduct a research presentation in the most efficient way.

This volume will be beneficial for students.

Readers who wish to experience this significant work can purchase "Metodología de la Investigación Científica" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

