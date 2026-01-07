Euhomy Premieres Four New Portable Ice Makers at CES 2026, Redefining Ice-Making for Every Occasion

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euhomy, the world's leading provider of portable ice makers, today announces the launch of four new additions to its product lineup at CES 2026. Designed for both luxury and efficiency, the Luna Pro Crescent Ice Maker, Ice Leopard X1, Rock Pro Sphere and Rock Plus Square bring premium design and unmatched performance to consumers everywhere. Whether it's a backyard BBQ, a cocktail party or a cozy evening at home, these state-of-the-art machines combine sleek design with cutting-edge technology to transform ice-making into a seamless, high-quality experience.

"At Euhomy, we don't just make ice – we elevate the entire drink experience. As we launch these new products at CES 2026, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in ice-making," said Paul Shen, Founder and CEO of Euhomy. "Our latest models aren't just faster or more efficient – they're designed to elevate the everyday moments that matter most. For us, ice is a reflection of quality and intention. Whether it's your morning coffee, a family celebration or a crafted cocktail, we want to ensure that every sip is made with ice that's fresh, clear and pure."

This new lineup of Euhomy ice makers offer advanced customization, improved speed, refined quality and more:

Luna Pro Crescent Portable Ice Maker: The world's first portable, commercial-grade crescent ice maker. Utilizing a unique flowing-water ice-making process, it can produce crystal-clear crescent ice that melts 30 minutes slower than regular ice, keeping drinks colder for longer and preserving flavor and texture. In just 10-15 minutes, users can enjoy a fresh batch of high-quality ice. Plus, with a self-cleaning UV sterilization feature and smart app control, maintaining the unit is effortless.

Rock Pro Sphere Portable Ice Maker: A luxurious ice-making experience with premium slow-melting sphere ice. Perfect for whiskey lovers and cocktail enthusiasts, the Rock Pro Sphere cools continuously, ensuring ice is always ready to serve, and comes equipped with a self-cleaning mode. Smart app control allows users to adjust settings, monitor progress and receive alerts right from t heir phone. Luxury craftsmanship combines stainless steel, aluminum and leather for durability and elegance.

The Luna Pro Crescent Ice Maker will be available to purchase at the end of February, 2026. The Rock Pro Sphere, Rock Plus Square and Ice Leopard X1 will be available by Q2, 2026. Visit Euhomy during CES at its booth in the LVCC, Central Plaza & Silver 3 — CP825 to get a first-hand look at its portable ice maker innovations.

For product spec sheets and hi-res images, please find the media kit here.

For more information about Euhomy's products, visit www.euhomy.com.

About Euhomy



Founded in 2015, Euhomy is a fast-growing home appliance brand dedicated to making modern life cooler, easier and more enjoyable. What began as a single Amazon storefront has expanded across Walmart, Target, TikTok Shop, Home Depot, Lowe's, Wayfair and the Euhomy Official Store. Euhomy is best known for pioneering the world's best portable ice makers and revolutionizing the way people get ice. By setting a new standard — Euhomy Ice — we enable everyone to enjoy fast, fresh, crystal-clear, food-grade ice anytime, anywhere, without smelly freezer cubes or last-minute grocery runs. With Euhomy, you simply Chill Better.

Euhomy's latest products, the Luna Pro Crescent Portable Ice Maker and the Ice Leopard X1 Portable Ice Maker, are both recipients of the CES Innovations Award for 2026.

