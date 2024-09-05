Eukanuba and Canine Companions Celebrate National Service Dog Awareness Month with New "Feed Eukanuba, Fuel Independence" Campaign

The campaign aims to help long-time Eukanuba partner Canine Companions® provide service dogs to people living with disabilities.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. and SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EUKANUBA™, a division of Mars, Incorporated and a leader in premium performance nutrition for sporting, working and service dogs, will celebrate National Service Dog Awareness Month this September by launching "Feed Eukanuba, Fuel Independence," a campaign focused on raising money for long-time partner Canine Companions to increase the number of trained and placed service dogs. From September 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, Eukanuba will donate $20 per bag of Eukanuba dog food 28lb or larger purchased and funds will be donated directly to Canine Companions.*

Canine Companions is the originator of the concept of service dogs and has provided more dogs to people with disabilities than any other organization. For almost 50 years, they have matched service dogs with children, adults and veterans with disabilities at no cost to the recipient. Canine Companions service dogs are expertly trained to work with people with more than 65 different types of disabilities including physical disabilities, deaf or hard of hearing, cognitive disabilities and military-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"We are proud to celebrate National Service Dog Month by working with our partners to increase the number of trained service dogs," said Racquel White, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Eukanuba USA. "As the official nutrition partner of Canine Companions, the nation's largest provider of service dogs, it is an honor to support the health and nutrition of these dogs from puppyhood through active service."

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 64 million Americans live with a disability1, but less than 1% benefit from the support of a professionally trained service dog. Service dogs can pull wheelchairs, turn light switches on and off, open and close doors and drawers, pick up dropped items and more. With the help of a service dog that can perform more than 45 different tasks, people with disabilities can live more confident and independent lives.

"Eukanuba's partnership and impactful support during National Service Dog Month is integral in helping us serve more people with disabilities," said Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions. "As our official nutrition partner, their science-based formulas are foundational to our dogs' development at all stages of their lives."

For more than 30 years, Eukanuba™ has partnered with Canine Companions to provide science-based nutrition that is formulated for the needs of service dogs and celebrate the impact this organization and their dogs have on the communities they serve. In May 2024, the organizations announced a three-year renewal preserving Eukanuba™ as the exclusive nutrition partner for Canine Companions® service dogs.

Visit www.eukanuba.com/us/canine-companions or canine.org/eukanuba to learn more.

*Offer valid for purchases from September 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024, or until a maximum donation value of $100,000 is achieved. Offer only valid on Eukanuba Dry Dog Foods 28lbs and larger. Valid on in-stock items only. Offer valid in US only. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Pricing and promotion are subject to change without notice. Not redeemable for cash or credit.

