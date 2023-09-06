EUKANUBA™ and Canine Companions Celebrate National Service Dog Month with PSA "Help Them Meet Their Match Sooner"

As the choice food partner for all Canine Companions® service dogs, Eukanuba is proud to highlight the journey of service dog training

ST. CHARLES, Mo. and SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EUKANUBA™, a leader in premium performance nutrition for sporting, working and service dogs, premiered a public service announcement in celebration of National Service Dog Month alongside long-time partner Canine Companions. The video, "Help Them Meet Their Match Sooner," tells the story of Kya, a pre-law college student living with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, and the training and placement of her Canine Companions service dog, Sprinkle.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate National Service Dog Month than with an accurate and moving depiction of the role these dogs play," said Brad Wadler, Vice President of Eukanuba. "It is an honor to support the health and nutrition of these dogs during their service dog journeys."

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 64 million people in the United States live with a disability, including three million children. In 1975, Canine Companions created the concept of service dogs to assist people with physical disabilities to perform tasks to help make life easier. National Service Dog Month is a month-long celebration recognizing the hard work and instrumental impact service dogs make on people with disabilities.

"Eukanuba's support of Canine Companions provides increased independence and unconditional love for people with disabilities through partnership with task-trained service dogs," said Melinda Sowers, Vice President Canine Training and Client Services at Canine Companions. "Kya and Service Dog Sprinkle are a perfect testament to our mission, and we are thrilled to partner with Eukanuba again to celebrate National Service Dog Month."

Eukanuba has served as the exclusive pet food partner of Canine Companions. Eukanuba's premium formulas are specialized to support the unique physical and mental performance of service dogs, supporting each dog through the exercise and decision-making that's key to successful daily performance.

Visit www.eukanuba.com/us/canine-companions to view the PSA and to learn more.

Eukanuba™
With nearly 50 years of research, Eukanuba™ offers a complete food lineup, and delivers exceptional, customized nutrition. Eukanuba's products cater to all types of dogs and are categorized according to life-stage, breed size and health-and-performance requirements. For more information visit www.eukanubasportingdog.com or www.eukanuba.com.

Canine Companions®

As the leader of the service dog industry, Canine Companions transforms the lives of children, adults and veterans with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs that assist with practical tasks, as well as provide unconditional love and acceptance—free of charge. This powerful relationship leads to increased independence, self-esteem and inclusion for a person with a disability. Established in 1975, Canine Companions is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and has six training centers across the country serving all 50 states. Learn more at www.canine.org or call 1-800-572-BARK. 

