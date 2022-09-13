Eukanuba Announces Donation to Canine Companions' New Canine Health & Wellness Center

As the choice food partner for all Canine Companions® service dogs, Eukanuba is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Eukanuba Nutrition Room at the forthcoming Canine Health & Wellness Center in Santa Rosa, CA.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. and SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eukanuba, a leader in premium performance nutrition for sporting, working and service dogs, announced a $50,000 donation to long-time partner Canine Companions as it builds its Nelson Schulz Canine Health & Wellness Center, an expansion of the Jean and Charles Schulz Campus. In honor of National Service Dog Month, Eukanuba and Canine Companions are proud to collaborate to continue supporting the health and nutrition of these dogs as they prepare for their service dog journeys.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Canine Companions to play an important role in fueling these service dogs during such an important stage of growth," said Brad Wadler, Vice President of Eukanuba. "The meaningful impact these dogs have on the lives of their partners is life-changing and we're excited to continue our support at the new Canine Health & Wellness Center."

Canine Companions broke ground at the Santa Rosa site in June 2022, and the wellness center is expected to be completed in 2023. Through the center, Canine Companions will expand their ability to develop, train and match more service dogs with people with disabilities throughout the United States. Canine Companions plans to increase its capacity by 50% in coming years and Eukanuba will play a fundamental role in each dogs' development. The 32,000-square-foot center will additionally house a veterinary hospital, research facility and expansion space for volunteering, dog socialization and enrichment.

"Eukanuba has been a longtime trusted partner and their generosity will support these dogs through every meal," said Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions. "We want nothing but the best for our dogs as they set out on their training and Eukanuba is certainly a critical resource as they continue to grow into service dogs."

Through the Eukanuba Nutrition Room, Eukanuba will continue to serve as the exclusive pet food partner of Canine Companions. Eukanuba's unique formulas are specialized to support the unique physical and mental performance standards of service dogs, supporting each animal through the exercise and decision-making that's key to successful daily performance. These formulas support training through proven levels of DHA and high-quality nutrients that aid in development. The recent addition of Eukanuba Puppy PRO expands the brand's continued dedication to achieving excellence in performance nutrition.

Eukanuba™

With nearly 50 years of research, Eukanuba™ offers a complete food lineup, and delivers exceptional, customized nutrition. Eukanuba's products cater to all types of dogs and are categorized according to life-stage, breed size and health-and-performance requirements. For more information visit www.eukanubasportingdog.com or www.eukanuba.com.

Canine Companions®

Canine Companions is leading the service dog industry so clients and their dogs can live with greater independence. They provide service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings. Since their founding in 1975, dogs and all follow-up services are provided at no cost to Canine Companions clients. Learn more at canine.org or call 1-800-572-BARK.

