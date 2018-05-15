Eukanuba™ Invites New Dog Owners to Celebrate Puppies' Firsts

The Eukanuba Extraordinary Firsts program encourages puppy owners to document and share their unique "first" experiences on Instagram using #EukanubaFirsts, between May 15, 2018 and June 30, 2018. Three randomly-selected winners will receive $3,000 for a puppy adventure and a one-year supply of Eukanuba puppy food to fuel the experience.

"Welcoming a new puppy into the family is an exciting time," said Jason Taylor, Eukanuba National PRO Sales Director. "It's also an important time – it's when puppies are learning critical skills, such as socialization, that can shape them into adulthood. That's also why we believe it is so important that puppies receive the best possible quality nutrition from the beginning, setting them up for success."

Eukanuba believes that with extraordinary nutrition, puppies can do extraordinary things. A puppy's health and well-being is not only shaped by experiences, but by diet too. Eukanuba puppy diets use more than 30 of the same nutrients found in mother's milk, including clinically proven DHA levels to support learning, omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids and calcium to support bone growth, and antioxidants for stronger immune systems.

In addition to nutrition, there are several key things all families should do when they bring home a new puppy:

Be prepared. Puppies need to be house-trained, which comes with routine. Take him out frequently, after every meal and nap, before bed and as soon as you get up in the morning. At the beginning, take him to the same place every time so he can recognize his own scent.

Plan playtime. Try to play three to six times per day, but remember that he'll tire easily as a puppy. Avoid leaving him alone too much or for long stretches – puppies need attention and crave social interaction.

Explore, and explore some more. Puppies are curious and are in a completely new environment. Let him explore his new home. Start with a single room, notably a room where the most time is spent, and allow the dog to explore that room at his own pace.

Don't forget vaccinations. Vaccinations are important to your puppy as they help prevent contagious, potentially life-threatening diseases. Some are required, while others are recommended. Your veterinarian will help you choose the vaccination program best suited for your puppy, depending on the risk he faces from lifestyle and environment.

New puppy owners can find additional tips and resources on all things related to puppy health and well-being by visiting www.eukanuba.com/puppycenter.

Contest details, as well as a sampling of some "Extraordinary Firsts" entries, are available at firsts.eukanuba.com.

With over 45 years of research, Eukanuba™ offers a complete food lineup, delivering exceptional customized nutrition by lifestage, breed size as well as health and performance requirements. You can visit us on the web at http://www.eukanuba.com or at Facebook.com/Eukanuba.

