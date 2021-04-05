Eukanuba Launches new, Scientifically-formulated treats, ACTIVTRAINERS and ACTIVMOBILITY

ST. CHARLES, Ill., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EUKANUBA™, a premium dog food brand specializing in high-performance nutrition for sporting and working dogs, launches ACTIVTRAINERS and ACTIVMOBILITY, soft, low calorie, training treats for dogs.

"We pride ourselves on bringing science to the forefront to help fuel active dogs to perform at the best of their abilities," said Russ Kelley, Scientific Services Nutritionist at Eukanuba. "ACTIVTRAINERS and ACTIVMOBILITY treats are designed to support dogs in training. Our ACTIVTRAINERS contain DHA to support healthy brain function, while our ACTIVMOBILITY treats contain key ingredients to support our adult dogs' joints."

New EUKANUBATM ACTIVTRAINERS and ACTIVMOBILITY treats have various benefits:

ACTIVTRAINERS are soft, easily digestible treats that contain DHA to help support healthy brain function. They contain less than two Calories which helps owners maintain ideal weight while training regularly. The 5-ounce bag is available in two options, with either chicken or salmon as the first ingredient ($6.99) while the 7.9 ounce bag with chicken as the first ingredient ($9.99) . For both adult dogs and puppies two months and older.

ACTIVMOBILITY treats contain nutrients such as glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate that may support agile joints of canine athletes of all disciplines. Each ACTIVMOBILITY treat has less than two Calories which also helps owners maintain a dog's ideal weight while training regularly. ACTIVMOBILITY is available in a 5-ounce bag ($6.99) . For adult dogs 12 months and older.

"There are many ways to train and work with your dog of any age, but there is one common element that is proven to increase your bond with your dog and that is rewarding them," said Bruno Tachon, Vice President of Royal Canin and Eukanuba North America Marketing. "We know that our fortified training treats promote obedience and performance, which in turn helps owners enjoy their total experience with their performance dog. We couldn't be more thrilled to introduce new treat options that not only promote healthy brain function and agile joints but help strengthen the bond between handlers and their dogs."

For more information on these products and where to find them, visit www.eukanuba.com or www.eukanubasportingdog.com.

Eukanuba™

For more than 50 years, Eukanuba has created premium nutrition that helps unlock the power and potential within dogs — from the unstoppable performance of sporting dogs to the life-saving abilities of working dogs, to the incredible companionship of service animals and family pets. Eukanuba formulas contain high-quality animal protein to help build and maintain lean muscle, DHA for healthy brain function, and vital nutrients to fuel a dog's body, mind and energy. Eukanuba offers a range of formulas, each scientifically formulated for dogs with different activity levels, ages and sizes. Learn more at www.eukanubasportingdog.com or at www.eukanuba.com.





