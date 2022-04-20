EUKANUBA™ LAUNCHES PREMIUM PERFORMANCE PUPPY PRO, NUTRITION FORMULATED TO SUPPORT THE GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT NEEDS OF HIGHLY ACTIVE PUPPIES

Eukanuba™ announces the launch of Premium Performance Puppy Pro, a nutritional formula designed specifically for highly active puppies. Sporting and working breed puppies may require advanced nutrition during their developmental months to support their needs for growth and activity, and Premium Performance Puppy Pro can help puppies build the strong physical and mental foundations they will need for an active and healthy life.

ST. CHARLES, Mo., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eukanuba™, the pet food company founded in 1969 to bring scientifically developed kibble for sporting and working dogs, now launches a new puppy formula Premium Performance Puppy Pro. Puppy Pro joins the company's award-winning, Premium Performance line, and provides sporting and working puppies with the unique nutrition to support their active lives.

"Athletic puppies and dogs are truly remarkable and remain the focus of our research and development. We continue to define ways Eukanuba™ nutrition can help unleash their innate abilities not just as athletes, but also as working partners. This commitment is what lead us to our newest innovation, Premium Performance Puppy Pro,"said Brad Wadler, Vice President of Eukanuba™ North America. "You only have one chance to support a puppy's physical and mental development, which is why it is our mission to provide nutrition with comprehensive benefits to help unleash the potential of our active puppies."