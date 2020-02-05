Eukanuba Launches Sporting Dog-Focused Podcast "FUELED" Hosted By Dr. Joe Spoo As Well As Dedicated Microsite

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eukanuba, a leader in premium performance nutrition for sporting dogs, today announced two new industry-unique educational platforms. Eukanuba's new podcast and microsite are both designed to provide helpful resources for the sporting dog community to empower sporting dog professionals and owners to bring out the best in their dogs' performance.

FUELED: A Sporting Dog Podcast presented by Eukanuba and hosted by Dr. Joe Spoo is a new podcast focused on the hot topics impacting performance dogs. Host Dr. Joe Spoo is a veterinarian, Diplomate of the American College of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, and is one of a small handful of specialists in the country who has committed his career to sporting dog health and expanding field knowledge of these amazing athletes.

The first season of FUELED will feature Dr. Spoo in conversations with industry professionals to address a variety of topics spanning across sporting dog health, nutrition and training. Episodes will be available on Feb. 5 for streaming or download on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Libsyn, among others.

"Our hope with this podcast is to talk to the leading experts in the world about subjects near and dear to the hearts of sporting dog owners and bring them the best information possible about topics that affect their companions. There is an overwhelming amount of information out there that hasn't been vetted by the scientific community, our goal is to bring science and facts to the discussion in an informative and entertaining manner," said Dr. Spoo. "Eukanuba was the perfect partner in this venture with their commitment to cutting edge research resulting in formulas designed specifically for athletic dogs. It's also been the brand I have turned to for most of the last twenty plus years starting with my first sporting dog more than 20 years ago during veterinary school. They have helped raise my crew of canine athletes, and now, with this partnership, will help bring vital information to help others improve the health of their dogs."

The new podcast will also be housed on EukanubaSportingDog.com, a new specialized microsite for sporting dog professionals and owners. The site covers topics pertaining to the unique health and nutritional needs of sporting dogs along with performance and training tips from some of the industry's best professional trainers.

"We are proud to be a part of the sporting dog community – the people, organizations and the dogs we are fortunate to 'fuel' on a daily basis," said David Everson, Chief Marketing Officer of Eukanuba and Royal Canin. "We believe this community deserves to have the best resources available and our hope with the FUELED podcast and our new microsite is to provide a resource that will benefit both professionals and dog owners in advancing the conversation around how to best support these dogs that give us everything they've got. And then some."

For more information, visit www.eukanubasportingdog.com.

Eukanuba™

For more than 50 years, Eukanuba has created premium nutrition that helps unlock the power and potential within dogs — from the unstoppable performance of sporting dogs, to the life-saving abilities of working dogs, to the incredible companionship of service animals and family pets. Eukanuba formulas contain high-quality animal protein to help build and maintain lean muscle, DHA for healthy brain function, and vital nutrient to fuel a dog's body, mind and energy. Eukanuba offers a range of formulas, each scientifically formulated for dogs with different activity levels, ages and sizes. Learn more at www.eukanuba.com or at www.eukanubasportingdog.com.

