Euphoria (Original Score from the HBO Series) by Labrinth available everywhere now

Written and recorded in close collaboration with the show's writer Sam Levinson, his original compositions feature prominently throughout the series as a sonic companion to the show's angst-driven narrative. The resulting 26-track collection is a genre blending mix of gospel, soul and electronic influences, indicative both of Labrinth's imitable style as well as the show's deeply moving storyline.

Of the album, LABRINTH says, "My experience with Euphoria has made me a better musician. It was a dream come true to give wings and add magic to the different storylines. It was a collaborative effort among Sam Levinson, the crew and the cast - I only added texture to an already phenomenal show. I hope that anyone who listens to the music embraces feeling something."

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The ensemble cast of Euphoria includes actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow (Girls), Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects).

Euphoria is an American adaptation of an Israeli show of the same name, and all episodes are written by Sam Levinson (Assassination Nation), who also serves as executive producer. The series is produced in partnership with A24 (Lady Bird, Random Acts of Flyness, 2 Dope Queens, Pod Save America) and includes executive producers Drake, Future the Prince, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon. Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, who created the Israeli series, are also executive producers.

EUPHORIA – ORIGINAL SCORE FROM HBO SERIES

TRACKLISTING

1. New Girl

2. Formula

3. Preparing For Call

4. Forever

5. Planning Date

6. Nate Growing Up

7. Home From Rehab

8. We All Knew

9. Say Goodnight

10. Shy Guy

11. Following Tyler

12. Still Don't Know My Name

13. Kat's Denial

14. Slideshow

15. Family Vacation

16. Grapefruit Diet

17. WTF Are We Talking For

18. Euphoria Funfair

19. The Lake

20. Maddy's Story

21. Demanding Excellence

22. McKay & Cassie

23. Gangster

24. When I R.I.P.

25. Arriving at the Formal

26. Virgin Pina Coladas



ABOUT LABRINTH

2019 has been a big year for Labrinth. In addition to his ambitious undertaking with scoring and contributing original music to one of 2019's biggest shows in HBO's Euphoria, the last year also saw the formation of supergroup LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) who released an album in April. The British singer, songwriter, and producer also wrote and worked with Beyoncé for the song "Spirit", the lead single in the new live-action Lion King movie. Other past collaborations include work with Nicki Minaj, Eminem, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran among others. His upcoming album Imagination & The Misfit Kid is due later this year and includes already released singles "Miracle", "Mount Everest" and "All For Us" ft. Zendaya.

ABOUT HBO LICENSING & RETAIL

HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO's global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, True Blood and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories, and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world and online in the US at http://store.hbo.com .

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/ .

