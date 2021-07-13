Eurizon Picks SS&C to Support Fund Launches

WINDSOR, Conn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Eurizon SLJ Capital (Eurizon), the London-based asset manager of Italy's Eurizon, has chosen SS&C's Global Investor & Distribution Solutions (GIDS). Under the terms of the agreement, SS&C provides global transfer agency and shareholder services for Eurizon's two new funds.

With €61 million at launch, Eurizon SLJ Bond Aggregate RMB (Renminbi) Fund (Renminbi Fund) and the Eurizon SLJ Local Emerging Markets Debt Fund (LEMD) provide U.K. investors with access to opportunities in China in GBP and Euro currencies. SS&C's Distributor Client Services team will assist Eurizon in servicing the funds, powered by SS&C's global investor servicing platform. The platform provides unique data-driven operational insights, real-time transparent oversight, intelligent automation, and state-of-the-art digital tools.

"When evaluating our choices, we were most impressed with the strength of SS&C's superior global transfer agency offering," said Mirko Andrea Sturmann, Chief Operating Officer. "SS&C's GIDS enables us to deliver consistently high-quality service across jurisdictions in which our funds operate. We look forward to leveraging the embedded operational insights, intelligent automation and real-time oversight to grow our business."

SS&C is the largest global transfer agency provider, servicing more than 55 million investors. Investor servicing is offered in many different countries, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Luxembourg, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore. SS&C also services mutual fund structures in many other fund domiciles. GIDS leverages SS&C's global regulatory expertise to provide a consistent global approach to regulatory compliance, enabling providers to lower risk and improve client service.

"SS&C is looking forward to working with Eurizon to provide transfer agency and BPO services for the launch of its two new, innovative international debt funds," said Nick Wright, Head of Global Investor & Distribution Solutions, SS&C Technologies. "In today's global environment, investors worldwide expect access to quality digital tools and insights. SS&C's breadth and depth of expertise support a consistent investor and distributor experience, regardless of jurisdiction."

About Eurizon

Eurizon is a leading player in the European asset management space, with a widespread international presence. Since incorporation, over 35 years ago, it has continually innovated to grow and expand its business globally by adopting a diversified investment approach and offering a broad range of tailored products to meet specific client needs. With over €354 billion in assets under management at the end of March, Eurizon is active in 25 countries and can count on over two million customers worldwide.

For more information about Eurizon Asset Management visit https://www.eurizoncapital.com/pages/asset-management.aspx.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

www.ssctech.com

