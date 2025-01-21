EuroBar Launches Sportivo Bar Station: a perfect blend of American Style bars with European Elegance

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroBar, a leading innovator in commercial bar equipment, proudly announces the launch of its latest underbar solution, the Sportivo Main Station. This sleek and sporty unit combines the speed and efficiency of an American-style bar with a touch of European sophistication. EuroBar Sportivo is a leading choice for bars and restaurants looking to elevate their service bars or have space constraints for their bar layout.

The EuroBar Sportivo Bar Station combines the speed and efficiency of American-style bar equipment with a touch of European sophistication.

Designed with both elegance and functionality in mind, the Sportivo unit features 32-inch height and a 24-inch depth, maximizing bartender ergonomics while saving space. Its layout includes a versatile prep area that easily transforms into a juice well, enhancing its adaptability to meet varied service needs. Constructed with the same superior stainless-steel finish as EuroBar's renowned Classico line.

Key Features of the Sportivo Main Station:

Efficient Layout and Space-Saving Design : The compact 32-inch height and 24-inch depth are perfect for high-performance, space-constrained environments.

: The compact 32-inch height and 24-inch depth are perfect for high-performance, space-constrained environments. Versatile Prep Area : Easily convertible left-side prep area for juice or garnish stations.

: Easily convertible left-side prep area for juice or garnish stations. Increased Bottle Storage : The added front speed rail can accommodate 12 bottles, with additional storage for 8 bottles in the lower drawers, allowing for quick access to essential items.

: The added front speed rail can accommodate 12 bottles, with additional storage for 8 bottles in the lower drawers, allowing for quick access to essential items. Superior Quality : Built with premium 304-grade stainless steel and 14-gauge top.

: Built with premium 304-grade stainless steel and 14-gauge top. Stylishly designed with a speed rail, ice bin, condiment trays and cabinet base.

"With Sportivo, we've designed a product that merges the speed and efficiency demanded in high-paced settings with the elegance and versatility that are hallmarks of European design," said Livio Lauro, EuroBar Founder / Designer. "Whether for a service bar, compact space, or retrofit, Sportivo offers an unmatched combination of style, space efficiency, and functionality."

The Sportivo is the latest innovation in EuroBar's commitment to delivering top-quality solutions for bars and restaurants. Visit www.eurobarstation.com to learn more about Sportivo and other EuroBar products designed to enhance service and elevate the bar experience.

Contact:

Tracy Beyer

Business Development & Marketing Director

EuroBar MN, LLC.

[email protected]

262-444-1980

