Eurofins Discovery Announces Collaboration with Swiss Biotech Amphilix AG

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Discovery, the leading provider of services and products to the drug discovery industry, announced a new collaboration with Amphilix AG, a Swiss-based biotech company, to support a program aimed at identifying a treatment modulating key disease mechanisms. Amphilix AG will take advantage of Eurofins Discovery's DiscoveryOne™ offering, an integrated drug discovery platform providing expert support to progress programs to preclinical development and beyond.

Amphilix will engage Eurofins Discovery to prosecute the biology, pharmacology, ADME, and safety pharmacology aspects of the program, working in collaboration with the accomplished team at Eurofins Discovery to progress to a development candidate. The two organizations expect this to be the first of multiple programs in which they collaborate to discover new treatments for unmet medical needs.

Learn more about Eurofins Discovery and the DiscoveryOne integrated drug discovery solution at eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com.

For further information

www.eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com

www.eurofins.com

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

About Amphilix AG

Amphilix AG is developing small molecular chimeras utilizing a unique linker platform based on Spirochem AG synthetic technology. The platform enables efficient linking of advanced lead compounds and fine-tuning of molecular properties. This results in drug candidates with superior benefits for patients over those of standard-of-care treatments and new possibilities in addressing unmet medical needs.

Amphilix' initial project designs dimeric scaffolds for use in the fields of oncology, inflammation and ophthalmology and will be followed by further drug mechanisms and compounds to build a portfolio of differentiating first-in-class or best-in-class products.

Amphilix AG was founded in 2020 and operates in the Basel area of Switzerland, a hub of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development.

www.amphilix.com

SOURCE Eurofins Discovery

Related Links

http://eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com

