Eurofins Discovery Bolsters its Leadership for Integrated Drug Discovery

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Discovery, the market leader in pharmacology services and drug discovery products with over forty years providing solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, announces Paul D. Ratcliffe, PhD, as its leader for its integrated drug discovery business unit, DiscoveryOne™.

Dr. Ratcliffe, a medicinal chemist by training, brings twenty years of drug discovery and development experience working in big and mid-sized Pharma, driving innovation, strategy and project delivery while leading Research teams comprising in vitro biology, pharmacology, and analytical and medicinal chemistry. Prior to joining Eurofins, Paul has worked for Grünenthal GmBH, Merck Research Laboratories (UK), and AstraZeneca, UK and has been a member of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry Innovation Board.

Dr. Ratcliffe's experience in pharmaceutical drug discovery and development provides the knowledge and skill to drive DiscoveryOne Integrated Drug Discovery programs required by our clients in large pharma and biotech companies around the globe. His broad knowledge from working on prominent drug targets in a variety of therapeutic areas and developing innovative approaches to drug discovery will provide our clients with unique skills as a trusted partner for their drug discovery programs.

Learn more about Eurofins Discovery at eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com.

For further information

www.eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com

www.eurofins.com

Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is a global leader in food, environment, and pharmaceutical product testing. It is also one of the market leaders in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing.

With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

SOURCE Eurofins Discovery