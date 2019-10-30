Eurofins Discovery Elevates Its Impact in San Diego's Innovation Ecosystem by Enrolling as a Founding Sponsor of BioLabs, San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Discovery, a leading partner to drug discovery and development scientists, today announced a Founding Partner sponsorship agreement with BioLabs San Diego. The agreement provides support for BioLabs, San Diego's premium wet lab and shared office facilities for early stage life science entrepreneurs and offers resident companies access to Eurofins Discovery's global expertise in products and services to fast-track their development programs in therapeutics, diagnostics, and life science tools.

Eurofins Discovery provides a specialized portfolio that is critical to driving drug programs through the early phases from target discovery to the clinic. Christina Shasserre, SVP of Eurofins Discovery, comments, "Our group has been recognized for over 40 years as the industry leader providing researchers with the largest and most technically deep portfolio for drug discovery. This portfolio was built by the same kind of pioneers that we are looking to foster in the BioLabs facilities. By sharing our significant expertise in drug discovery and offering products and services through our global laboratory network, we hope to accelerate the time it takes to discover innovative therapies and technologies."

Eurofins Discovery and BioLabs will work together to develop a new BioLabs-managed site that will promote the thriving startup community in San Diego. It will be equipped specifically for therapeutic, diagnostic and life science technology companies and will capitalize on the Eurofins Discovery team's high-quality, actionable insights in pre-clinical strategy and scientific research across the drug discovery continuum. "We are excited by this opportunity to partner with BioLabs San Diego and work with companies developing first-in-class therapeutic tools and products," says Justin Mika, SVP of Strategy and Business Development for Eurofins Discovery and General Manager of Eurofins DiscoverX Services. "Eurofins Discovery is committed to working with early stage companies to provide turn-key solutions for the drug discovery, screening and life science markets. In addition, some of our team members are sharing the space at the BioLabs San Diego Towne Centre facility to support closer engagement and collaboration with company founders and scientists daily. We look forward to helping entrepreneurs improve the productivity and effectiveness of their research so they can get their innovative products to market more quickly and cost-efficiently."

Adam Milne, vice president of operations for BioLabs says he welcomes Eurofins Discovery as a Founding Sponsor. "The leadership of Eurofins Discovery is committed to serving companies that benefit from the BioLabs San Diego co-working space model, which provides shared wet lab and office facilities and a suite of services. We see the potential to develop further program offerings like the Eurofins-BioLabs Innovation Center with Eurofins Discovery as we work collaboratively to help member companies that are developing therapeutics, diagnostics and life sciences tools get to proof of concept and move to the next stage of product development."

Abegale Colmenar, site director for BioLabs San Diego, says, "We appreciate the support from Eurofins Discovery for our work to create a vibrant community for the most promising life sciences startups. The added benefit of their global industry knowledge will be a plus for our member companies, and a demonstration of the value that BioLabs offers startups that want to scale and grow."

Eurofins Discovery will partner with BioLabs in its 2 San Diego locations in the University Town Centre (UTC) area. BioLabs, San Diego at Campus Pointe by Alexandria offers flexible and fully equipped co-working space designed for early stage companies needing access to shared workstations and wet lab space. BioLabs, San Diego - Towne Centre is designed for entrepreneurs seeking office space, as well as for early-stage companies that want the benefits of being part of BioLabs' creative innovation ecosystem but do not require the full wet-lab facilities offered at Campus Pointe.

For further information

www.eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com

www.eurofins.com

About Eurofins Discovery

Eurofins Discovery, a business operating under the Eurofins BioPharma Services division, has supported Drug Discovery research for over 40 years. Eurofins is recognized as the industry leader for providing drug discovery researchers the largest and most diverse portfolio of standard and custom in vitro safety & pharmacology assays and panels for drug screening and profiling. In addition to in vitro safety pharmacology strengths, we also offer a broad portfolio of over 3500 drug discovery services and 1800 products. These include in vitro assays, cell-based phenotypic assays, safety pharmacology and efficacy, ADME toxicology, medicinal chemistry design, synthetic chemistry, and custom proteins and assay development capabilities. We support a variety of drug discovery targets such as GPCRs, Kinases, Ion Channels, Nuclear Hormone Receptors and other proteins & enzymes. The Eurofins Discovery capabilities, expertise, knowledge and skill sets enable the company to provide clients the benefit of being able to work with a single outsourcing provider (CRO) for all their drug discovery programs.

About BioLabs and BioLabs San Diego

www.BioLabs.io twitter: @BioLabSD and @BioLabs

BioLabs is a membership-based network of shared lab facilities located in the nation's key biotech innovation clusters, designed exclusively for high-potential, early-stage life science companies. It offers co-working environments that pair premium, fully-equipped and supported lab and office space with unparalleled access to capital and industry partners. This fertile, supportive ecosystem allows nascent companies to shift their focus from startup operations to innovation so they can reach their scientific potential quickly and achieve business success. Companies can start with a single bench, and scale up as they grow. Visit www.BioLabs.io to learn more and apply for space.

Notes for the editor:

Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") is a scientific leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing. With about 45,000 staff in more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP)

Important Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made as to their validity.

SOURCE Eurofins Discovery

Related Links

http://www.eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com

