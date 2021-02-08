Eurofins Discovery Reinforces Leadership in its Biotherapeutics Enterprise

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Discovery, the market leader in pharmacology services and drug discovery products with over forty years providing solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, announces the addition of Francisca Neethling, PhD as the new Business Unit leader for its burgeoning Biotherapeutics enterprise. Dr. Neethling joins Eurofins Discovery from her previous role in Biotherapeutics Discovery at Boehringer Ingelheim.

Dr. Neethling brings over 20 years of scientific and technical experience in antibody characterization, purification, and production in support of new therapeutic concepts, assay development, screening cascades, and validation for efficient drug candidate selection. Through her biotherapeutic discovery experience, Francisca will support Eurofins Discovery's clients developing antibody, protein, peptide, cell or gene therapies.

Her broad expertise working with CROs, large pharma, and biotechnology start-up companies will provide the leadership to shape Eurofins' investment in Biotherapeutics services and products and support the breadth of clients who come to Eurofins Discovery for in vitro off-the-shelf assays, custom services, protein production, product solutions, and integrated drug discovery under Eurofins Discovery's DiscoveryOne™ program. Dr. Neethling will bring her expertise to Eurofins Discovery to fully utilize its extensive analytical capabilities as part of a comprehensive biotherapeutics characterization portfolio.

At Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr. Neethling held a variety of roles including scientific project lead and team management for both internal and external programs. Her publications cover therapeutic areas of T Cell Receptor monoclonal antibodies for direct and specific apoptosis induction in cancer, and the role of alpha-galactosyl oligosaccharides in protecting against antibody-mediated xenograft transplantation rejection.

Learn more about Eurofins Discovery at eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com.

For further information

www.eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com

www.eurofins.com

Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is a global leader in food, environment, and pharmaceutical product testing. It is also one of the market leaders in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing.

With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

SOURCE Eurofins Discovery

Related Links

http://www.eurofins.com

