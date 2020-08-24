Eurofins Expands Chemistry Capacity to Serve Customer Demand in the Growing Drug Discovery Market

A new 63,000 square foot facility will initially support chemical synthesis and purification, more than doubling Eurofins Discovery's current capacity. The state-of-the-art facility will provide chemistry capacity and capabilities and enable new, associated services. The building's design utilizes lean principles, optimizing sample and supply flows with laboratories demonstrating a modern and functional design to support industry demand for key productivity metrics. The $14M investment provides the facility and footprint for continual growth into the future.

Located in Murcia, Spain, the new site preserves the proximity to the original Eurofins Villapharma site. Historically, Villapharma has been associated with the University of Murcia, the largest university in the area, that is well known for creating the Medicinal Chemistry Chair that provides training and education to Ph.D. candidates. Eurofins Villapharma continues to support students in their Ph.D., adding value to the community while gaining access to a pipeline of well-trained chemists to meet the new building's additional capacity.

The construction project is scheduled to conclude in September of 2020, with the laboratory build-out and grand opening in early 2021.

For further information

www.eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com

www.eurofins.com

About Eurofins Discovery

Eurofins Discovery, a business operating under the Eurofins BioPharma Services division, has supported Drug Discovery research for over 40 years. Eurofins is recognized as the industry leader for providing drug discovery researchers the largest and most diverse portfolio of standard and custom in vitro safety & pharmacology assays and panels for drug screening and profiling. In addition to in vitro safety pharmacology strengths, we also offer a broad portfolio of over 3500 drug discovery services and 1800 products. These include in vitro assays, cell-based phenotypic assays, safety pharmacology and efficacy, ADME toxicology, medicinal chemistry design, synthetic chemistry, and custom proteins and assay development capabilities. We support a variety of drug discovery targets such as GPCRs, Kinases, Ion Channels, Nuclear Hormone Receptors and other proteins & enzymes. The Eurofins Discovery capabilities, expertise, knowledge and skill sets enable the company to provide clients the benefit of being able to work with a single outsourcing provider (CRO) for all their drug discovery programs.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing.

With over 48,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

SOURCE Eurofins Discovery

Related Links

http://www.eurofins.com

