Eurofins Genomics US Expands Gene Synthesis Capabilities with Acquisition of Blue Heron Biotech

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Genomics LLC (US) announces that it has completed the acquisition of Blue Heron Biotech, a company specializing in advanced gene synthesis. The acquisition provides valuable synergies for both companies due to the inherent connection between their main product segments—oligonucleotides, sequencing and synthetic genes, and strengthens Eurofins Genomics offer in the synthetic biology market.

Blue Heron is renowned for their mastery of gene synthesis and sub cloning, which allows them to successfully construct sizable gene constructs that other suppliers simply cannot produce. Since DNA oligonucleotides play an integral role in genes, the deal will bolster Blue Heron's production capabilities as well as expand Eurofins Genomics gene portfolio into cloning and complex gene constructs.

Eurofins Genomics is a global leader in oligonucleotide synthesis, Sanger sequencing, next generation sequencing, and gene synthesis. It is the fastest service provider in the United States for DNA oligonucleotides and Sanger sequencing, largely due to Eurofins' proprietary synthesis technology and unique logistical advantages. Turnaround time (TAT) is a critical factor in today's highly competitive life sciences industry.

The announcement is especially interesting to researchers in the Synthetic Biology and Diagnostic sectors, which require large volumes of both genes and oligonucleotides. Eurofins Genomics is now uniquely positioned to provide holistic solutions to these customers. It even offers regulatory coverage for its products, including ISO 13485, ISO 9001, CLIA, CAP, GLP, and FDA compliance for the manufacturing of cGMP oligonucleotides used in ASR and IVD products for the clinical industry.

