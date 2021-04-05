Eurofins Viracor announces the launch of cPass™ Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Testing

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Viracor, a leader in infectious disease testing for over 35 years, announces the launch of cPass™ Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody test. This test aids in the identification of recent or prior infection for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The ELISA-based methodology detects neutralizing antibodies to the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike (S) protein. This test has been authorized by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use by laboratories certified under CLIA to perform high complexity tests.

This test can identify if a person has produced neutralizing antibodies in response to a COVID-19 infection or inoculation with a vaccine. Neutralizing antibodies are a subset of binding antibodies capable of blocking cellular entry SARS-CoV-2. The cPass™ Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody test is specific to SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies.

As one of the first commercial labs to deliver COVID-19 testing, Viracor has launched testing to aid in the detection of SARS-CoV-2. The cPass™ Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody test joins the robust menu of RT-PCR, IgG and, IgM testing to help identify active or prior COVID-19 cases. Viracor's SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay offers the best sensitivity of the 117 laboratories that have submitted results to FDA's SARS-CoV-2 Reference Panel, with a limit of detection of 180 NAAT Detectable Units/mL1.

Viracor continues to invest in innovation with the upcoming launch of an immune response assay to evaluate Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2-specific cell mediated immunity of CD4+ and CD8+ T Cells by flow cytometry and intracellular cytokine staining.

1 https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/sars-cov-2-reference-panel-comparative-data

To learn more, please visit: https://www.viracor-eurofins.com/about-us/newsroom/news-items/eurofins-viracor-announces-the-launch-of-cpass-coronavirus-sars-cov-2-neutralizing-antibody-testing/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=COVID_nAb

