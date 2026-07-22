Eurofins Viracor Launches BKV inSIGHT™ T-Cell Immunity Panel to Support BK Virus Immune Monitoring in Kidney Transplant Patients

LENEXA, Kan., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Viracor announces the commercial availability of the BKV inSIGHT™ T-Cell Immunity Panel (TCIP) (Test Code 33591), a novel immune monitoring assay designed to measure BK virus (BKV) -specific T-cell immunity in patients experiencing significant levels of BK viremia with recent onset. The assay provides clinicians with immune response information that may help identify patients with the capacity for immunological control of BK viral replication.

BK virus remains a significant clinical challenge following kidney transplantation.1 Management of BK viremia frequently involves reducing immunosuppressive therapy to allow for restoration of antiviral immunity; however, lowering immunosuppression may also increase the risk of immune-mediated allograft rejection.1 The BKV inSIGHT™ T-Cell Immunity Panel was developed to provide insight into the patient's virus-specific cellular immune response during the early stages of clinical decision-making.2

Key highlights of this launch:

Measures BKV-specific T-cell immunity in patients with BK viremia to support immune modulating strategies.

Intended for evaluation of patients soon (e.g. ≤ 30 days) after BK viral loads reach or exceed 1,000 IU/mL. 2

Demonstration of BKV-specific immunity above the assay cutoff is associated with a higher likelihood of achieving significant viral load reduction within approximately 30 days. 2

May help identify patients with the capacity for immunological control of BK virus replication.

Whole blood specimen collection using a sodium heparin (green-top) tube with overnight shipping the same day of sample collection.

Flow cytometry methodology with a turnaround time of 3-4 business days from receipt of specimen.

This test has been developed, and the performance characteristics were determined, by Eurofins Viracor. It has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As part of Eurofins Viracor's expanding portfolio of transplant and immunology testing solutions, the BKV inSIGHT™ T-Cell Immunity Panel provides clinicians with a new tool to evaluate virus-specific immune function and support comprehensive monitoring of transplant patients at risk for BK virus-associated complications.

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1 Kotton CN, Kamar N, Wojciechowski D, Eder M, Hopfer H, Randhawa P, Sester M, Comoli P, Tedesco Silva H, Knoll G, Brennan DC, Trofe-Clark J, Pape L, Axelrod D, Kiberd B, Wong G, Hirsch HH; Transplantation Society International BK Polyomavirus Consensus Group. The Second International Consensus Guidelines on the Management of BK Polyomavirus in Kidney Transplantation. Transplantation. 2024 Sep 1;108(9):1834-1866. doi: 10.1097/TP.0000000000004976. Epub 2024 Apr 12. PMID: 38605438; PMCID: PMC11335089. 2Azhar A, Abebe G, Biswas C, Flebbe-Rehwoldt L, Saeed M, Athreya A, Moinuddin I, Gupta G, Kleiboeker S. Antigen-Specific CD4+ T Cell Immunity Predicts Control of BK Viremia. Abstract 1091. Presented at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) 2026; June 23, 2026.

About Eurofins Viracor

With over 40 years of diagnostic expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Eurofins Viracor is passionate about delivering accurate, timely and actionable results, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it serves.

Eurofins Viracor is a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit eurofins.com and eurofins-viracor.com

SOURCE Viracor Eurofins